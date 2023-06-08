CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Check Odisha Board Arts Toppers Name, Pass Percentage, School and District-wise Result Details

Odisha 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Odisha Board releases the Plus two Arts toppers list and pass percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list, and result statistics here

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has announced the CHSE Odisha 12th Arts results 2023 online. Candidates who have appeared for the Odisha board 12th arts stream exams can now visit the website to check the results. Candidates can also check the Odisha 12th Arts result through the direct link given below.

CHSE Odisha Plus 2 results for the science and commerce stream were announced on May 31, 2023. According to the data available, the overall pass percentage recorded for the science stream is 84.93%, and 81.12% for the commerce stream.

Odisha 12th Result 2023 District -wise performance

According to data available, Balasore has topped the list as the highest-performing district while the district with the lowest pass percentage is Nawarangapur

Balasore (84.97%) Nawarangapur (70.74%)

Updated as on June 8, 2023 at 4:47 PM

Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result Latest Updates

Check here the overall performance of the students in the Arts stream.

Overview Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Overall Pass percentage 78.88% Girls pass percentage 85.66% Boys pass percentage 70.43%

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 - Division Wise Pass Percentage

Candidates can check here the division-wise performance of the students in the Odisha class 12 arts result 2023.

Division Number of students 1st 32782 2nd 32461 3rd 116179 Compartment 442

Updated as on June 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Result Declared

Odisha board has announced the class 12 arts stream results. This year a total of 70.43% boys and 85.66% girls passed the arts stream exams.

Updated as on June 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM

Odisha 12th Arts stream result 2023 at 4 PM

Odisha board officials will be announcing the class 12 Arts stream results in some time. The link for students to check the results will be available at 4 pm. Shortly after the results are announced, board officials will declare the list of students who have topped the exams in the arts stream

Updated as on June 8, 2023 at 3:53 PM

Odisha 12th Science, Commerce Result 2023 Statistics

Overview Odisha 12th Science Result 2023 Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2023 Overall Pass percentage 84.93% 81.12% Girls pass percentage 85.67% 83.87% Boys pass percentage 84.28% 79.52%

CHSE Odisha 12th Arts Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the Odisha Board Plus 2 Result

Odisha board officials will be announcing the list of students who have secured the top ranks in the CHSE Odisha 12th arts stream exams. The list of students will be updated here as and when the announcement is made by the officials.

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2023 Gender-Wise Pass Percentage

The Odisha board had earlier declared the results for the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce stream. Check here the gender-wise performance of the students in both streams

Gender Pass Percentage Science Pass Percentage Commerce Girls 85.67% 83.87% Boys 84.28% 79.52% Overall 84.93% 81.12%

