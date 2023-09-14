CIL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 560 MT posts through GATE Scores

CIL MT Recruitment 2023: The CIL has announced a total of 560 posts for management trainees. Visit the official website to apply for the posts after reading the notification carefully. The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE 2023 scores. The last date of applying for the position is October 12. The eligibility criteria is discussed in the article.

CIL MT Recruitment 2023: Coal India Limited (CIL) has posted a CIL announcement pdf for 560 Management Trainee positions on its official website: coalindia.in. The online registration process for CIL Recruitment 2023 began on September 13, 2023, and the deadline to register online is October 12, 2023. This post is all India based and interested candidates who want a career in CIL can apply for this from the official website.

CIL Management Trainee Recruitment 2023

The Coal India LTD recently announced a vacancy of 560 posts for management trainees. Interested candidates can visit the official website to apply for the required posts. The last date of application is October 12 2023.

Candidates must hold a Degree in Mining/Degree in Civil/M.Sc./M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology/Geophysics or Applied Geophysics from a recognised University/Institute in India and be on a regular full-time programme. The GATE-2023 score will determine the selection of candidates for Management Trainee positions.

Check the overview for CIL MT recruitment 2023

CIL MT Recruitment 2023 Overview Post name CIL management trainee Organization Coal India Limited Vacancies 560 Category Government jobs Application mode Online Application start date September 13 2023 Last date of application October 12 2023 Application fees Rs. 1180/- Selection process GATE score 2023 Job location All India Website coalindia.in

CIL MT Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF

Candidates can download the CIL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official document properly before applying for 560 vacancies announced under CIL recruitment notification pdf 2023. Download the official notification of CIL recruitment notification pdf 2023 through the link given below:

CIL recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

How Many Vacancies are Released For CIL MT 2023?

There are a total of 560 vacancies available for the CIL management trainee recruitment 2023. For a detailed insight to the posts, visit the given pdf above or visit: coalindia.in

How to apply for Management Trainee Recruitment 2023?

For the CIL Recruitment 2023, aspirants must submit their filled out application forms. To apply online, follow the steps outlined below.

Go to the Coal India Limited (CIL) official website at coalindia.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment of Management Trainees Based on GATE-2023 Score’ link under ‘Latest News’

Now, go to the new registration page and fill out your information, including your name, date of birth, phone number, and email address

After completing the registration process, you will be assigned a unique User ID and password

Click To Login and enter your User ID and password

Fill out your personal and educational credentials

Submit the necessary document in the correct format

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and print the CIL Recruitment 2023 Application Form for future reference

What are the application fees for CIL Application 2023?

Application expenses must be paid online using the payment method found on the website:coalindia.in. The application fee cannot be refunded. Applications submitted online without payment will be rejected immediately.

For General/OBC/EWS: Rs. 1180/-

For SC/ST/ PWD category: Rs. 1000/-

Eligibility criteria for CIL Management Trainee 2023

The necessary eligibility requirements for each applicant applying for the CIL Recruitment 2023 are listed below:

Age limit Upper Age limit of 30. Read the official notification for age relaxation. Educational Qualification Mining: Degree in Mining Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks

Civil: Degree in the Civil Engineering with a minimum of 60% marks

Geology: M.Sc./ M.Tech. in Geology or Applied Geology /Geophysics or Applied Geophysics with minimum 60% marks

Selection Process For CIL MT

The candidates for CIL Recruitment process will be selected on the basis of GATE 2023 scores. For detailed information visit the official notification linked above.

What is the salary of a CIL Management trainee?

Selected candidates will be placed as Management Trainee in E-2 Grade in the

scale of pay of ₹. 50,000 – 1, 60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per

month during the training period.