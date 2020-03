CIPET Recruitment 2020: 70 Vacancies for Technical & Non-Technical Posts, Apply by 13 April

CIPET Recruitment 2020: Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) is hiring candidates on Technical & Non-Technical Posts under Department of Chemicals &Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt.of India. Interested candidates can apply for CIPET Recruitment on or before 13 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for CIPET Recruitment 2020: 13 April 2020

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

IPT Jaipur – 7 Posts

IPT Kochi – 3 Posts

IPT Bhubaneswar – 18 Posts

IPT Chennai – 11 Posts

IPT Ahmedabad 1 – 2 Posts

IPT Lucknow – 29 Posts

CIPET Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor Grade-III/II - M.E. /M.Tech. in Mechanical/Chemical/Manufacturing/Production Engineering/Plastics/Polymer Technology/Plastics Engineering/CAD-CAM or equivalent.

Assistant Professor Grade-I- PhD with Full-time 1st Class M.E./M.Tech. in Mechanical/Chemical/Manufacturing/Production Engineering/Plastics/Polymer Technology/Plastics Engineering/CAD-CAM or equivalent.

Placement & Customer Relations Officer - B.E./B.Tech./MBA with 3 years relevant post qualification experience in Recruitment/Training

Asst. Placement Officer - B.E./B.Tech /MBA with 2 years of relevant post-qualification experience in Recruitment/Training.

Laboratory Instructor - Graduate in relevant Subject (Chemistry/Physics/Electrical & Electronics)/Full time 3 year Diploma in Electrical & Electronics/Mechanical or equivalent.

Physical Training Instructor - Graduate degree in Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) with 01-year relevant post qualification experience.

How to apply for CIPET Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for CIPET Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 13 April 2020.