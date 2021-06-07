CISF Admit Card 2021 Notice Out for Head Constable and Other Posts @cisf.gov.in, Check Details Here

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification regarding admit card of selection process for the post of SI(Exe.), ASI(Exe.), Head Constable/GD and Constable/GD on Contractual Basis for Ex-Army Candidates on its website - cisf.gov.in. Details Here

CISF Admit Card 2021: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released a notification regarding the admit card of selection process for the post of SI(Exe.), ASI(Exe.), Head Constable/GD and Constable/GD on Contractual Basis for Ex-Army Candidates on its website - cisf.gov.in . As per the notice, CISF Ex Army Selection Process will be held from 21 June 2021 and CISF Head Constable Admit Card are being issued through Speed Post and E-mail to the shortlisted candidates only for attending the selection process. The candidates can check their exact date and time of selection process on their admit card.

The candidates are also informed through SMS on their Mobile Number. They are advised to keep a track on the official website on daily basis for any likely updates on the subject matter.

CISF Admit Card Notice

CISF Ex-Army Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of following steps:

Document Verification: The candidates are required to produce the necessary documents mentioned in the PDF in original for screening. Physical Standard Test - Ex-Army personnel applying for the post of SI/Exe or ASI/Exe are required to fulfill the physical standards prescribed in this notification. Physical measurement shall be taken for record purpose only in respect of candidates appearing for the post of HC/GD or Constable/GD After PST, awarding of marks based on Discharge Certificate - For the purpose of selection, a qualitative assessment will be done based on the grading in the discharge certificate. The discharge certificate issued indicates the character by grading as Exemplary, Good, Fair, Indifferent and Bad. Marks will be awarded out of 10 marks Medical Examination as per SHAPE (Psychological Hearing Appendages Physical and Eye Sight) Medical Category - Selected candidate will be required to appear in the Medical Examination as per SHAPE policy of CISF and only SHAPE-1 candidates will be considered. Prescribed format for Medical Examination may be seen on CISF recruitment website (www.cisfrectt.in). Merit List - Based on the marks scored by the candidates, the merit will be drawn Waiting list - All the candidates who qualify in the selection process, but could not figure in the merit list shall be kept in the waiting list. A waiting list of the candidates shall also be published alongwith the main list. The waiting list will be valid for six months from the date of publication of result, in case if a candidate does not join after selection

CISF had published the notification for filling 2000 vacancies Constable GD, Head Constable GD, Assistant Sub Inspector (Exe) and Sub-Inspector Posts in the month of Feb 2021. Applications were invited till 15 March 2021