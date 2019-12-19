CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2019 for Stage 1 Released @cisfrectt.in, Get Download Link for CISF Constable PET/PST/Documentation & Trade Test Admit Card

CISF Tradesman Admit Card 2019 Download Link for PET/PST/DV & Trade Test: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for stage 1 exam i.e. Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation and Trade Test for the post of Constable (Tradesman). All those candidates who have applied for the CISF Constable Posts can download their admit card through CISF official website.

CISF Constable Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download their admit card by using their Registration Number and Password.

CISF Tradesman (TM) Constable Admit Card Download Link 2019

CIST Constable PET/PST/Documentation & Trade Test is scheduled to be held from 03 January 2020 (Friday). Firstly, candidates will be gone through Height Bar Test. Those candidates who qualify the height bar test will be subjected to PET in which 1.6 Kms race to be completed in 6 minutes 30 seconds. The candidates who are qualified Height Bar Test/PET will be measured for height, chest and weight by the Board of Officers under PST. Afterwards, document verification of all qualified candidates in PST will be done. All the candidates declared pass in PET/PST & documentation will undergo trade test. Trade test will be qualifying in nature.

The candidates who will qualify in PET/PST, Documentation and trade test shall be called for CISF Constable written exam.

How to Download CISF Constable Admit Card 2019 for Stage 1 ?

Go to CISF official website www.cisfrectt.in Click on ‘PET/PST/Documentation and Trade Test for recruitment to the post of Constable (Tradesman) -2019 in CISF is scheduled wef. 03.01.2020. Candidates are requested to visit CISF Recruitment Website i.e. https://www.cisfrectt.in/ for instructions on downloading of e-admit card for appearing the recruitment’, appearing on the homepage Click on the ‘Login’ Button Enter your details Download CISF Constable PET PST Admit Card

CISF had invited applications from Male Indian citizens for filling up the temporary posts of CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) in the trade of Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician in the Level 3 of pay matrix 21,700 to 69,100/- plus usual allowances admissible.