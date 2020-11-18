CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME on 23 November, Check List of Eligible candidates for RME

CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is going to conduct Review Medical Exam for the posts of Constable/ Driver & DCPO 2017 on 23 November 2020. The recruitment board has released the list of eligible candidates for the Review Medical Exam on its website. Candidates applied for CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 Recruitment are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME will be held at CISF NHCC, Hospital Mahipalpur, New Delhi. The admit card for RME is being dispatched by the registered post. The exam will take 2-3 days, the candidates will have to arrange on their own for stay at RME centre.

In case, any candidate does not receive CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME Admit Card, he may contact to the Review Medical Board mentioning his name for Review Medical Exam along with the medical documents, 2 recent passport size photographs and other certificates in original.

Candidates who would fail to appear in CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME will not get further opportunity to appear in the exam. Further, the board has stated that the request for change of venue and date of RME will not be entertained in any circumstances. Candidates can check the list of a selected list of candidates for CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME in the provided link given below.

Download CISF Constable Driver & DCPO 2017 RME Select List

