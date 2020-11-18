East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for General Duty and Specialist Doctor Posts, Walk-In on 7 Dec

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: East Central Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty and Specialist Doctors for Central cum Super Specialty Hospital/Patna. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 December 2020.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 December 2020

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

CMP(Specialist) - 1 Post

CMP(Specialist)- 1 Post

CMP/GDMO- 3 Posts

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

CMP(Specialist) - MBBS + MD(Medicine).

CMP(Specialist)- MBBS + Diploma/ MS in Opthalmology.

CMP/GDMO- MBBS( Trained in ICU will get preference).

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary - Fixed remuneration of Rs.75000/- (Seventy-five Thousand only ) per month for GDMO & Rs. 95000/-

Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Official Website

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.

How to apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 December 2020 at Conference Hall 1 st flower Central cum Super Specialty Hospital/ECR/Patna/Karbigahiya along with the documents.

Latest Government Jobs:

UP 69000 Teacher Recruitment 2020: Verdict from Supreme Court to Announce Today

BEL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Trainee OL Officer/Project Engineer/Project Officer Posts

AIIMS Bhopal Interview Schedule 2020 Released for Faculty Posts @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check Details Here

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 33 SC/ST (Group A) Faculty Posts