East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 for General Duty and Specialist Doctor Posts, Walk-In on 7 Dec

East Central Railway Recruitment 2020: East Central Railway has published a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty and Specialist Doctors for Central cum Super Specialty Hospital/Patna. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 December 2020.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 7 December 2020
East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- CMP(Specialist) - 1 Post
- CMP(Specialist)- 1 Post
- CMP/GDMO- 3 Posts
East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- CMP(Specialist) - MBBS + MD(Medicine).
- CMP(Specialist)- MBBS + Diploma/ MS in Opthalmology.
- CMP/GDMO- MBBS( Trained in ICU will get preference).
East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - Not exceeding 53 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)
East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Salary - Fixed remuneration of Rs.75000/- (Seventy-five Thousand only ) per month for GDMO & Rs. 95000/-
Download East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
East Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Interview.
How to apply for East Central Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 7 December 2020 at Conference Hall 1 st flower Central cum Super Specialty Hospital/ECR/Patna/Karbigahiya along with the documents.
