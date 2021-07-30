CISF Tradesman Constable DME Admit Card 2021 Released @cisfrectt.in: Medical Exam from 16 Aug

CISF Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2021: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the admit card for Detailed Medical Examination for the post of Const/TM-2019 in CISF. All those candidates who had been shortlisted in the CISF Exam on 21 March 2021 can download their CISF admit card from the official website i.e. cisfrectt.in.

According to the result, A total of 892 candidates were shortlisted for the Detailed Medical exam which is scheduled to be held on 16 August 2021. CISF Tradesman DME Admit Card has been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can download CISF Tradesman DME Admit Card by using the date of birth, roll number, captcha on the login page. The same is being sent to the candidates through speed post in due course of time.

The details of shortcomings in supporting documents, if any, shall be submitted by the candidates at the time of the Detailed Medical Exam. The candidates are advised to appear for the CISF DME on the scheduled date and time.

How and Where to Download CISF Tradesman Constable DME Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website - cisfrectt.in.

A link that reads 'Download Admit Card for Detailed Medical Examination for the post of Const/TM-2019 in CISF' will be displayed on the screen.

Enter your date of birth, roll number, captcha code and click on submit button.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download CISF Tradesman Constable DME Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download CISF Tradesman Constable DME Admit Card 2021

This recruitment is being done to recruit 914 vacancies of Tradesman Constable. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of PET / PST, Documentation, Trade Test and Written Examination and Medical Test.

The candidates can download their admit cards directly by clicking on the provided hyperlink given in this article.