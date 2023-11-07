Class 10 Chemistry Viva Questions and Answers for Practical Exam 2024, Download in PDF

Chemistry Viva Questions for Class 10 Practicals: CBSE Class 10 practical viva questions and answers for chemistry are provided here. These questions will help you revise practical syllabus for CBSE Class 10 Practical Exam 2024.

Chemistry Class 10 Practical Viva Questions: Viva is an important part of the Class 10 practical exams as it assesses a student's understanding of the practical work they have completed. It allows the examiner to test a student's ability to apply their knowledge to real-world situations. Viva can also help to identify any gaps in a student's understanding of the practical work. Examiners award a considerable amount of marks for viva voce examinations that are added to the total practical marks. Therefore, it’s essential for students to devote time and effort to preparing thoroughly for the practical viva to achieve a high overall score.

Here, we have provided the top 20 Chemistry viva questions and answers for the Class 10 Practical Exam 2024. These questions cover almost all important concepts from the CBSE Class 10 Chemistry Practical Syllabus 2023-24. However, questions are also important for the students appearing in the Class 10 exams of ICSE and other state boards. Check the top 20 viva questions for Class 10 Chemistry to prepare for the upcoming Class 10 Science Practical Exam.

Top 20 Class 10 Chemistry Viva Questions With Answers

Chapter 1: Chemical Reactions and Equations

1.What is a chemical reaction?

A: A chemical reaction is a process in which one or more substances are changed into new substances with different properties.

2.What is a chemical equation?

A: A chemical equation is a symbolic representation of a chemical reaction using chemical symbols and formulas.

3.What is the product of mixing of barium chloride and sodium sulphate solutions?

A: A white precipitate of barium sulphate is formed.

4.How do you balance a chemical equation?

A: You balance a chemical equation by adjusting the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas so that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides of the equation.

5.Why does blue colour of copper sulphate solution turn green on immersing an iron nail in it?

A: Because iron displaces copper from copper sulphate solution to form iron sulphate which is light green in colour.

Chapter 2: Acids, Bases and Salts

1.What is an acid and a base?

A: An acid is a substance that releases hydrogen ions (H+) in water while a base is a substance that releases hydroxide ions (OH-) in water.

2.How can you identify an acid and a base using pH values?

A: The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14. Anything below 7.0 is acidic, and anything above 7.0 is basic.

3.What is a salt?

A: A salt is a compound formed by the reaction of an acid and a base.

4.What do you observe when you add a few drops of acetic acid to a test tube containing sodium hydrogen carbonate?

A: A brisk effervescence due to the evolution of CO 2 gas.

5.Which acid has a characteristic vinegar smell?

A: Acetic acid.

Chapter 3: Metals and Non-Metals

1.What are the general properties of metals?

A: Metals are generally shiny, malleable, ductile, and good conductors of heat and electricity.

2.What are the general properties of non-metals?

A: Non-metals are generally dull, brittle, and poor conductors of heat and electricity.

3.Why does metals conduct electricity?

A: Metals conduct electricity due to the flow of electrons.

4.Why calcium floats over water?

A: Calcium starts floating because the bubbles of hydrogen gas which are formed during the reaction stick to the surface of the calcium metal making it lighter due to which calcium floats on water.

5.Name the metal

(a) Which can be cut with knife.

(b) Which is liquid at room temperature.

(c) Which is the best conductor of electricity.

A: (a) Magnesium (b) Mercury (c) Silver

Chapter 4: Carbon and its Compounds

1.Why do soaps not work in hard water?

A: Hard water contains calcium and magnesium ions which displace sodium or potassium from the salts of soap and form insoluble calcium or magnesium salts of fatty acids. These insoluble salts separate as scum which hinders the formation of lather affecting the cleansing action of soaps.

2.Which gas is evolved when ethanol reacts with sodium

A: Hydrogen gas

3.What are the properties of hydrocarbons?

A: Hydrocarbons are generally flammable and immiscible with water.

4.What are the uses of carbon compounds?

A: Carbon compounds are used in a variety of products, including fuels, plastics, pharmaceuticals, and food.

5.How can you convert ethanol to ethene?

A: By heating ethanol with concentrated sulphuric acid we can get ethene.

