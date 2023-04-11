CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check list of experiments & weightage here

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of Science experiments suggested for CBSE Class 10 students here. Know the weightage assigned to practicals for annual assessment. Download CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Syllabus 2023-2024: Practical work is considered as an essential part of Science education as it helps to develop the students' practical skills related to interpretation and application of the scientific concepts. In CBSE Class 10, students should regular with the Science practical work not only because it contributes towards their final result but also because it would help them to gain concept clarity and strengthen their basics.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has mentioned certain guidelines for conducting the CBSE Class 10 Science Practicals which are as follows:

Practical / Laboratory work should be done throughout the year.

Student should maintain a record of all experiments and lab work in a file.

Practical Assessment should be continuous.

Practical work carries a weightage of 5 marks towards the final result.

All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed.

Check the CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Work Syllabus 2023-24 below:

PRACTICALS

Practical should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1. A. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator: Unit-I

(i) Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

(ii) Dilute NaOH solution

(iii) Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

(iv) Lemon juice

(v) Water

(vi) Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

B. Studying the properties of acids and bases (HCl & NaOH) on the basis of their reaction with:

Unit-I

a) Litmus solution (Blue/Red)

b) Zinc metal

c) Solid sodium carbonate

2. Performing and observing the following reactions and classifying them into: Unit-I

A. Combination reaction

B. Decomposition reaction

C. Displacement reaction

D. Double displacement reaction

(i) Action of water on quicklime

(ii) Action of heat on ferrous sulphate crystals

(iii) Iron nails kept in copper sulphate solution

(iv) Reaction between sodium sulphate and barium chloride solutions

3. Observing the action of Zn, Fe, Cu and Al metals on the following salt solutions: Unit-I

i) ZnSO4(aq)

ii) FeSO4(aq)

iii) CuSO4(aq)

iv) Al2 (SO4)3(aq)

Arranging Zn, Fe, Cu and Al (metals) in the decreasing order of reactivity based on the above result.

4. Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determine its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. Unit-IV

5. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel. Unit-IV

6. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata. Unit- II

7. Experimentally show that carbon dioxide is given out during respiration. Unit-II

8. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid): Unit- I

i) Odour

ii) solubility in water

iii) effect on litmus

iv) reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate

9. Study of the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water. Unit- I

10. Determination of the focal length of: Unit-III

i) Concave mirror

ii) Convex lens

by obtaining the image of a distant object.

11. Tracing the path of a ray of light passing through a rectangular glass slab for different angles of incidence. Measure the angle of incidence, angle of refraction, angle of emergence and interpret the result. Unit - III

12. Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of

prepared slides. Unit-II

13. Tracing the path of the rays of light through a glass prism. Unit-III

14. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean). Unit-II

Prescribed Books for CBSE Class 10 Science Practicals:

Assessment of Practical Skills in Science- Class X- CBSE Publication

Laboratory Manual-Science-Class X, NCERT Publication

