CLAT Paper Pattern 2024 (Revised): Check About Exam Mode, Marking Scheme, Sectional Weightage

The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the CLAT paper pattern 2024 subject wise. Candidates appearing for the exam must go through the revised CLAT exam pattern with marking scheme, passing marks, section wise weightage, etc here. 

Dec 2, 2023, 16:34 IST
CLAT 2024 Paper Pattern: On July 1, 2023, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) announced the revised CLAT 2024 exam pattern. Hence, all the candidates appearing for the CLAT 2024 exam must be aware of the revised CLAT paper pattern. As per the new CLAT exam pattern, the number of questions in the CLAT UG paper has been reduced from 150 to 120. This change is a significant part of the modifications introduced in the CLAT 2024 exam pattern. Aspiring law candidates aiming to pursue 5-year LLB programs from esteemed institutions, including National Law Universities (NLUs), should be well-acquainted with the CLAT exam pattern. The CLAT 2024 exam, scheduled on December 3, 2023, will be conducted offline.  In the CLAT exam, candidates will have to face questions from these five subjects: English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. 

In this article, we have provided a detailed CLAT UG paper pattern. Check the key highlights, section-wise weightage, marking scheme details, syllabus, best books, etc for CLAT UG exam here.

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern: Overview

CLAT 2024 Exam Day Instructions

CLAT is the top law exam in India that is conducted for LLB, LLM course. A large number of candidates appear for CLAT exam each year. Check highlights of the upcoming 2024 CLAT UG Exam on December 3rd, 2023:

UG CLAT 2024 Exam Particulars

Details

Name

CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024

Question Paper Language

English

Time Duration

2 hours

Mode

Offline

Types of questions asked

Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total No. of Questions

120 questions

Total marks

120 marks

Subjects
  • English Language
  • General Knowledge, including Current Affairs
  • Quantitative Techniques
  • Logical Reasoning 
  • Legal Reasoning 

Marking scheme

+1 for each correct answer;

- 0.25 for each answer marked incorrectly.

CLAT 2024 Revised Paper Pattern - Key Features

As mentioned in the table above, the exam pattern for 2024 CLAT examination has changed. Check the key features from the updated 2024 CLAT paper below:

  • The exam will have 120 objective questions.
  • The questions will be divided into five sections, English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.
  • Except for Quantitative Aptitude, the questions in the other section will be based on unseen passages. 
  • 1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.
  • 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • Unattempted questions will not be considered.
  • The difficulty level of the question paper will be set as per the standard 10th-grade students across the nation.
  • Students will have 2 hours of time to complete the paper.

CLAT 2024 Sectional Weightage

CLAT exam consists of five sections. The number of questions in each section varies. Check the CLAT subject-wise weightage for each section in the table below:

Subject/topics

Number of questions

Percentage weightage

English Language

22-26 questions

20%

Current Affairs, including General Knowledge

28-32 questions

25%

Legal Reasoning

28-32 questions

25%

Logical Reasoning

22-26 questions

20%

Quantitative Techniques

10-14 questions

10%

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern: Marking Scheme

CLAT exam has a total of 120 questions. Each correct answer marked by you fetches you 1 mark while each incorrect answer will lead to penalty of 0.25 mark. Check the marking scheme to be followed in CLAT UG 2024:

Marks for Correct answer

1

Negative Marking for Wrong answer

0.25

Unattempted Questions

0

Maximum Marks

120

CLAT Syllabus 2024

Studetns appearing for the CLAT exam must be aware of the CLAT syllabus for each subject. The CLAT UG syllabus will have questions based on 10+2 level. Check the detailed syllabus for each subject to be studied in CLAT UG 2024. The syllabus is prescribed by consortiumofnlus.ac.in:

English Language 

In this section of the UG-CLAT 2024, you will be provided passages of about 450 words each. These passages will be derived from contemporary or historically significant fiction and non-fiction writing, and would be of a standard that a 12th standard student may be able to read in about 5-7 minutes.

Each passage will be followed by a series of questions that will require you to demonstrate your comprehension and language skills, including your abilities to:

  • Read and comprehend the main point discussed in the passage, as well as any arguments and viewpoints discussed or set out in the passage;
  • Draw inferences and conclusions based on the passage;
  • Summarise the passage;
  • Compare and contrast the different arguments or viewpoints set out in the passage; and
  • Understand the meaning of various words and phrases in the context that they are used in the passage.

Current Affairs & General Knowledge

In this section, you will be provided passages of up to 450 words each. The passages will be derived from news, journalistic sources and other non-fiction writing. The questions may include an examination of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to the passage, but would not require any additional knowledge of the law beyond the passage.

Each passage will be followed by a series of questions that will require you to demonstrate your awareness of various aspects of current affairs and general knowledge, including:

  • Contemporary events of significance from India and the world;
  • Arts and culture;
  • International affairs; and
  • Historical events of continuing significance.

Legal Reasoning

In this section, you will be expected to read passages of around 450 words each. The passages may relate to fact situations or scenarios involving legal matters, public policy questions or moral philosophical enquiries. You will not require any prior knowledge of law to attempt the questions in this section. You will benefit from a general awareness of contemporary legal and moral issues to better apply general principles or propositions to the given fact scenarios.

Each passage would be followed by a series of questions that will require you to:

  • Identify and infer the rules and principles set out in the passage;
  • Apply such rules and principles to various fact situations; and
  • Understand how changes to the rules or principles may alter their application to various fact situations.

Logical Reasoning

The Logical Reasoning section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will include a series of short passages of about 450 words each. Each passage will be followed by one or more questions that will require you to:

  • Recognise an argument, its premises and conclusions;
  • Read and identify the arguments set out in the passage;
  • Critically analyse patterns of reasoning, and assess how conclusions may depend on particular premises or evidence, and how conclusions may be strengthened or weakened as a consequence of an alteration in premises or supporting facts;
  • Infer what follows from the passage and apply these inferences to new situations;
  • Draw relationships and analogies, identify contradictions and equivalence, and assess the effectiveness of arguments.

Quantitative Techniques

The Quantitative Techniques section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will include short sets of facts or propositions, or other textual representations of numerical information, followed by a series of questions. You will be required to derive information from the passages or questions, and apply mathematical operations on such information.

The questions will require you to:

  • Derive, infer, and manipulate numerical information set out in such passages; and
  • Apply various 10th-standard mathematical operations on such information, including from areas such as ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation.

Best Books to Prepare for CLAT 2024 Exam

Also Check: CLAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF with Answer Key

Check the list of recommended books for CLAT UG preparation 2024:

CLAT Exam Subjects

Name of the books

CLAT English Language 
  • Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis
  • CLAT Guide by Tata McGraw-Hill
  • General English by SP Bakshi
  • General English by RS Aggarwal
  • High School English Grammar and Composition by Wren & Martin
  • The Pearson Guide to the CLAT by Pearson's

CLAT Current Affairs & General Knowledge
  • Mаnоrаmа Yeаr Bооk by Mаnоrаmа Publications
  • Generаl Knоwledge by Lucent

Legal Reasoning
  • Universal’s CLAT Guide
  • Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj
  • Bare Acts of Indian Constitution

Logical Reasoning
  • A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
  • A New Approach to Verbal and Analytical Reasoning by Arihant

Quantitative Techniques
  • Data interpretation by R.S Aggarwal
  • Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Arihant Publications
  • Quantitative Aptitude by R.S Aggarwal
  • Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations by Pearson's
  • 30 Days Wonder for Maths by S Chand

