CLAT 2024 Paper Pattern: On July 1, 2023, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) announced the revised CLAT 2024 exam pattern. Hence, all the candidates appearing for the CLAT 2024 exam must be aware of the revised CLAT paper pattern. As per the new CLAT exam pattern, the number of questions in the CLAT UG paper has been reduced from 150 to 120. This change is a significant part of the modifications introduced in the CLAT 2024 exam pattern. Aspiring law candidates aiming to pursue 5-year LLB programs from esteemed institutions, including National Law Universities (NLUs), should be well-acquainted with the CLAT exam pattern . The CLAT 2024 exam, scheduled on December 3, 2023, will be conducted offline. In the CLAT exam, candidates will have to face questions from these five subjects: English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

In this article, we have provided a detailed CLAT UG paper pattern.

CLAT is the top law exam in India that is conducted for LLB, LLM course. A large number of candidates appear for CLAT exam each year. Check highlights of the upcoming 2024 CLAT UG Exam on December 3rd, 2023:

UG CLAT 2024 Exam Particulars Details Name CLAT Undergraduate Exam 2024 Question Paper Language English Time Duration 2 hours Mode Offline Types of questions asked Unseen Passage based Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total No. of Questions 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Subjects English Language

General Knowledge, including Current Affairs

Quantitative Techniques

Logical Reasoning

Legal Reasoning Marking scheme +1 for each correct answer; - 0.25 for each answer marked incorrectly.

CLAT 2024 Revised Paper Pattern - Key Features

As mentioned in the table above, the exam pattern for 2024 CLAT examination has changed. Check the key features from the updated 2024 CLAT paper below:

The exam will have 120 objective questions.

The questions will be divided into five sections, English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

Except for Quantitative Aptitude, the questions in the other section will be based on unseen passages.

1 mark will be awarded for each correct answer.

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Unattempted questions will not be considered.

The difficulty level of the question paper will be set as per the standard 10th-grade students across the nation.

Students will have 2 hours of time to complete the paper.

CLAT 2024 Sectional Weightage

CLAT exam consists of five sections. The number of questions in each section varies. Check the CLAT subject-wise weightage for each section in the table below:

Subject/topics Number of questions Percentage weightage English Language 22-26 questions 20% Current Affairs, including General Knowledge 28-32 questions 25% Legal Reasoning 28-32 questions 25% Logical Reasoning 22-26 questions 20% Quantitative Techniques 10-14 questions 10%

CLAT 2024 Exam Pattern: Marking Scheme

CLAT exam has a total of 120 questions. Each correct answer marked by you fetches you 1 mark while each incorrect answer will lead to penalty of 0.25 mark. Check the marking scheme to be followed in CLAT UG 2024:

Marks for Correct answer 1 Negative Marking for Wrong answer 0.25 Unattempted Questions 0 Maximum Marks 120

CLAT Syllabus 2024

Studetns appearing for the CLAT exam must be aware of the CLAT syllabus for each subject. The CLAT UG syllabus will have questions based on 10+2 level. Check the detailed syllabus for each subject to be studied in CLAT UG 2024. The syllabus is prescribed by consortiumofnlus.ac.in:

English Language In this section of the UG-CLAT 2024, you will be provided passages of about 450 words each. These passages will be derived from contemporary or historically significant fiction and non-fiction writing, and would be of a standard that a 12th standard student may be able to read in about 5-7 minutes. Each passage will be followed by a series of questions that will require you to demonstrate your comprehension and language skills, including your abilities to: Read and comprehend the main point discussed in the passage, as well as any arguments and viewpoints discussed or set out in the passage;

Draw inferences and conclusions based on the passage;

Summarise the passage;

Compare and contrast the different arguments or viewpoints set out in the passage; and

Understand the meaning of various words and phrases in the context that they are used in the passage. Current Affairs & General Knowledge In this section, you will be provided passages of up to 450 words each. The passages will be derived from news, journalistic sources and other non-fiction writing. The questions may include an examination of legal information or knowledge discussed in or related to the passage, but would not require any additional knowledge of the law beyond the passage. Each passage will be followed by a series of questions that will require you to demonstrate your awareness of various aspects of current affairs and general knowledge, including: Contemporary events of significance from India and the world;

Arts and culture;

International affairs; and

Historical events of continuing significance. Legal Reasoning In this section, you will be expected to read passages of around 450 words each. The passages may relate to fact situations or scenarios involving legal matters, public policy questions or moral philosophical enquiries. You will not require any prior knowledge of law to attempt the questions in this section. You will benefit from a general awareness of contemporary legal and moral issues to better apply general principles or propositions to the given fact scenarios. Each passage would be followed by a series of questions that will require you to: Identify and infer the rules and principles set out in the passage;

Apply such rules and principles to various fact situations; and

Understand how changes to the rules or principles may alter their application to various fact situations. Logical Reasoning The Logical Reasoning section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will include a series of short passages of about 450 words each. Each passage will be followed by one or more questions that will require you to: Recognise an argument, its premises and conclusions;

Read and identify the arguments set out in the passage;

Critically analyse patterns of reasoning, and assess how conclusions may depend on particular premises or evidence, and how conclusions may be strengthened or weakened as a consequence of an alteration in premises or supporting facts;

Infer what follows from the passage and apply these inferences to new situations;

Draw relationships and analogies, identify contradictions and equivalence, and assess the effectiveness of arguments. Quantitative Techniques The Quantitative Techniques section of the UG-CLAT 2024 will include short sets of facts or propositions, or other textual representations of numerical information, followed by a series of questions. You will be required to derive information from the passages or questions, and apply mathematical operations on such information. The questions will require you to: Derive, infer, and manipulate numerical information set out in such passages; and

Apply various 10th-standard mathematical operations on such information, including from areas such as ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation.

Best Books to Prepare for CLAT 2024 Exam

