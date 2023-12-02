Quick Links

CLAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF with Answer Key

CLAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Candidates appearing for CLAT exam 2024 can download the previous year question paper PDF from here. Check the CLAT question paper for 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020 and more here. 

Pragya Sagar
By Pragya Sagar
Dec 2, 2023, 12:00 IST
Download CLAT Question Paper PDF from here.
Download CLAT Question Paper PDF from here.

The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the CLAT 2024 exam on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The exam will start at 2 pm and students will get 2 hours to attempt the paper. The paper will be over at 4 pm. As per the latest CLAT exam pattern released by the Consortium, there will be a total of 120 questions from five subject areas, namely,  English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Earlier, there were 150 questions. 

In this article, we have provided the previous year’s CLAT question papers for the students appearing for CLAT 2024 exam. The question paper PDFs are from the year 2022 to 2018. Students can check and download the CLAT past year papers from the links given towards the end of this article. 

CLAT Question Paper Format 2024

Check the question paper pattern and marking scheme below: 

Question Paper Language

English

Duration

2 hours

Mode

Offline, Pen and Paper

CLAT UG 2024 Types of questions

Objective Type, MCQs based on Unseen Passage

UG CLAT 2024 Number of questions

120 questions

Total marks

120 marks

Areas tested

English Language

General Knowledge, including Current Affairs

Legal Reasoning

Legal Reasoning

Quantitative Techniques

Marking scheme

One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer;

0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly.

Importance of solving Previous Year Papers for CLAT 2024

Although the exam pattern has been modified, the syllabus of CLAT 2024 is the same as last year. Hence, the previous year papers of CLAT will help you in the following ways:

1. Familiarity with Exam Pattern:

Solving CLAT Previous Year Papers helps candidates become familiar with the exam pattern. Understanding the structure of the question paper, the distribution of sections, and the types of questions asked can significantly reduce anxiety on the actual exam day. 

2. Identification of Weaknesses:

Solving the previous year papers helps in the identification of strong points as well as weak areas that require improvement. Analysing mistakes made during the practice tests helps candidates recognise patterns of errors and address conceptual gaps. This aids the overall preparation.

3. Enhanced Time Management

Time management is crucial for success in CLAT where students must answer 120 questions in 120 minutes. By solving previous year papers, candidates are well-prepared to handle the time constraints during the actual exam.

CLAT Previous Year Question Papers

Solving CLAT Previous Year Papers is crucial as it contributes to a more comprehensive and targeted approach to CLAT preparation, ultimately increasing the likelihood of success in the examination.

Previous Year CLAT Question Papers PDF Download

Answer Key PDF

Download CLAT 2023 Question Paper PDF

CLAT 2023 Answer Key

Download CLAT 2022 Question Paper PDF

CLAT 2022 Answer Key

Download CLAT 2021 Question Paper PDF

CLAT 2021 Answer Key

Download CLAT 2020 Question Paper PDF

CLAT 2020 Answer Key

Download CLAT 2019 Question Paper PDF

CLAT 2019 Answer Key

You may also check the following articles: 

CLAT Answer Key

CLAT Result

Law Colleges in India Accepting CLAT Score

CLAT Eligibility Criteria

Get here latest School, CBSE and Government Jobs notification in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari and Sarkari Result. Download the Jagran Josh Sarkari Naukri App.

Trending

Related Stories

Trending Categories

Latest Education News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.
Accept