The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the CLAT 2024 exam on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The exam will start at 2 pm and students will get 2 hours to attempt the paper. The paper will be over at 4 pm. As per the latest CLAT exam pattern released by the Consortium, there will be a total of 120 questions from five subject areas, namely, English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. Earlier, there were 150 questions.

In this article, we have provided the previous year’s CLAT question papers for the students appearing for CLAT 2024 exam. The question paper PDFs are from the year 2022 to 2018. Students can check and download the CLAT past year papers from the links given towards the end of this article.

Question Paper Language English Duration 2 hours Mode Offline, Pen and Paper CLAT UG 2024 Types of questions Objective Type, MCQs based on Unseen Passage UG CLAT 2024 Number of questions 120 questions Total marks 120 marks Areas tested English Language General Knowledge, including Current Affairs Legal Reasoning Legal Reasoning Quantitative Techniques Marking scheme One mark will be rewarded for each correct answer; 0.25 marks will be deducted for each answer marked incorrectly.

Importance of solving Previous Year Papers for CLAT 2024

Although the exam pattern has been modified, the syllabus of CLAT 2024 is the same as last year. Hence, the previous year papers of CLAT will help you in the following ways:

1. Familiarity with Exam Pattern:

Solving CLAT Previous Year Papers helps candidates become familiar with the exam pattern. Understanding the structure of the question paper, the distribution of sections, and the types of questions asked can significantly reduce anxiety on the actual exam day.

2. Identification of Weaknesses:

Solving the previous year papers helps in the identification of strong points as well as weak areas that require improvement. Analysing mistakes made during the practice tests helps candidates recognise patterns of errors and address conceptual gaps. This aids the overall preparation.

3. Enhanced Time Management

Time management is crucial for success in CLAT where students must answer 120 questions in 120 minutes. By solving previous year papers, candidates are well-prepared to handle the time constraints during the actual exam.

CLAT Previous Year Question Papers

Solving CLAT Previous Year Papers is crucial as it contributes to a more comprehensive and targeted approach to CLAT preparation, ultimately increasing the likelihood of success in the examination.

You may also check the following articles: