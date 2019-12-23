CMAT 2020 Admit Card to be out on this date at ntacmat.nic.in - Get direct link here

The CMAT 2020 admit card will tentatively be released in the last week of December 2019. Candidates should note that the CMAT admit card is expected to be out on 24th December on the official website, ntacmat.nic.in,for those who successfully register for the MBA Entrance Exam. The CMAT 2020 exam be held on 28th January 2020, in online format at the allotted test centers.

CMAT Admit card is a mandatory document which is requires at the test center for appearing in the exam. Candidates failing to show the hard copy of the admit card will not be allowed to take the CMAT exam on any grounds. So, before you get ready to appear in the exam, it is important to know the steps to download it from the official website.

CMAT 2020 Admit Card - Direct Link

The CMAT admit card will be made available on the official website on 24th December 2019 as per the official dates released by NTA. Aspirants can follow these steps to download their CMAT admit card:

Steps to Download CMAT 2020 Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the CMAT 2020 entrance test, the exam hall ticket can be downloaded directly from the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in. If you are not familiar with the CMAT 2020 admit card download process, you can follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Log onto the official website i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Download Admit Card’ in Registration Info Tab

Step 3: Enter your Registered Email Id and Password to log into the account

Step 4: Download your CMAT 2020 Admit Card on your computer / mobile / tablet

Step 5: Take a printout of the CMAT 2020 admit card for future references.

CMAT 2020 Admit Card - Important Details to Check

Like all other MBA entrance exams, the CMAT 2020 admit card or hall ticket is the most important document for test takers. The CMAT admit card would consist of some very important personal details and other test related information that needs to be checked or cross-verified. Some of the key or important details that candidates need to check on CMAT exam hall ticket are:

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s Full Name

Candidate’s Signature

CMAT 2020 Registration / Roll No

CMAT 2020 Test Venue / Centre

CMAT 2020 Test Time

Other important instructions for the test taker

After downloading their CMAT 2020 admit cards, candidate are requested to cross verify all the details listed above to avoid any problems on the exam day.

Previous year CMAT Admit Card 2020 Details

CMAT 2020 Admit Cards were released by AICTE. After being delayed for a few days, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) released CMAT 2020 admit cards for the upcoming MBA entrance exam. The CMAT 2020 Admit Cards were made available on the official website of the test. The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was held on 20th January across the country.

According to reports, the CMAT 2020 admit card would be available for download on the official website until the CMAT exam day i.e. 20th January. Candidates will also receive the CMAT 2020 admit card on their registered email id as well. However, candidates must keep in mind that no physical or hard copy of CMAT admit card would be sent to them through post. Therefore, you are requested to take atleast two printouts of your CMAT admit card.

CMAT 2020 Admit Card – Correction of Details

In case there are few mistakes in the details provided on the CMAT 2020 admit card or non-receipt of CMAT hall ticket; candidates can approach the AICTE helpline or CMAT customer support at below given details:

Helpline number: (May change) 022-66258304

E-mail id: customercare@aicte-cmat.in

Fax number: 022-25814283

The helpline is operational from 8.00 am – 10.00 pm every day.

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern / Format

Like all other major MBA entrance exams, CMAT 2020 also follows a four section format. The test would include a total of 100 questions with 25 multiple choice questions (MCQs) falling into each of the four sections of Language Comprehension, Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning and General Awareness. Each MCQ would carry 4 marks and every wrong answer would attract negative marking of -1 mark. For more details, candidates can refer the below given table:

Section No of Questions Marks General Awareness 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100

About CMAT 2020 Exam

CMAT 2020 is one of the most popular and important MBA entrance tests in the country. As per tentative estimates, nearly 1 lakh candidates are expected to appear for CMAT 2020 . CMAT exam would be an online computer-based exam that is to be held on January 28, 2020 in over 60 cities. The test would be of three hours and would be held in a single session from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM.

