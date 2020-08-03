Latest CMAT Syllabus 2021: Know Section & Topic-wise details

CMAT 2021 Syllabus: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national level MBA entrance exam that will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in January 2021 (last week) for the facilitating institutions that grant admissions to the Management programs approved by AICTE. The registration for the CMAT exam will tentatively begins from 1st week of November 2020. So before getting ready to appear in the CMAT exam, take a look at the CMAT Exam syllabus and pattern. This will help CMAT aspirants prepare sound study plan to fetch a good percentile in CMAT 2021. Here is the CMAT exam patter for the candidates:

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

Take a brief look at the CMAT Exam pattern to know more about the CMAT exam syllabus:

Sections No. of Questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Logical and Analytical Reasoning 25 100 +4 for correct answer -1 for wrong answer Quantitative Aptitude 25 100 English 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Total 100 400 Time Limit 180 minutes

Marking Scheme of CMAT 2021- Each question carries four marks (+4), and one mark (-1) will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Exam duration of CMAT 2021: 3 hours or 180 minutes

CMAT 2021 Exam Syllabus

As per the CMAT exam pattern, aspirants need to prepare important topics from all the four sections. These section will carry topics to test the aptitude and depending upon the preparation, each candidate will score a percentile that will define their rank in CMAT participating institutes.

CMAT Quantitative Aptitude Syllabus

Questions from this section are not based on sets and are generally single. You need to be very good at number and calculations to score good in this section. The topics covered in this section are as follows:

Section-wise Syllabus Important Topics Arithmetic Number Systems, LCM and HCF, Percentages, Profit and Loss, Interest (Simple and Compound), Speed, Time and Distance, Time and Work, Averages, Complex Numbers, Ratio & Proportion, Probability Algebra Linear and Quadratic Equation, Progressions - AP, GP, HP, Inequalities, Permutation & Combination, Sets & Functions, Geometry, Coordinate geometry, Trigonometry, Mensuration, Tables, Bar Graphs, Pie Charts

CMAT Logical and Analytical Reasoning Syllabus

This section is based on topics from seating and sequencing along-with other topics as well that require you to have an analytical and logical bent of mind. The topics covered in this section are as follows:

Assumption-Premise-Conclusion

Assertion and reasons

Statements and assumptions

Strong arguments and Weak argument

Inferences & Judgements

Cause and effect

Probably true, Probably false, definitely true, definitely false kind of statement

CMAT English Syllabus

CMAT defines its Verbal Ability section as Language Comprehension. It covers comprehensive English test which includes

Reading Comprehension

Antonyms

Synonyms

Different usage of same word

Manias & Phobias

Sentence correction

Para jumbles

Sentence completion

Odd One out

One word Substitution

Idioms

CMAT General Awareness Syllabus

There is no such defined syllabus for this section. Questions from current affairs, world politics, entertainment, famous personalities, historical events and economics can be asked. Therefore, you need to stay updated with recent news and start reading newspapers on a daily basis.

So this was all about the CMAT exam syllabus, however, to know more about CMAT 2021, you can click on the links provided below for your reference:

For more information about CMAT 2021 exam, aspirants are advised to visit MBA section of jagranjosh.com regularly. You can also subscribe to our newsletter to receive regular updates about MBA entrance exam directly in your inbox.

Also Read: About CMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About CMAT Exam Analysis – Click Here