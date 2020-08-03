CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern and Structure: Know what to expect in the exam

Finally the notification for CMAT 2021 exam has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA) which states that the MBA entrance exam will be conducted in January 2021 (last week). As per the recent updated provided on the official website, NTA will organise the CMAT MBA entrance exam in Computer based format for the candidates across India at designated test centers.

Following are the key points which aspirants must take a note of regarding CMAT exam pattern:

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern: Points to Remember

Here are quick highlights about the CMAT exam pattern. Take a look and find out what you need to prepare before appearing for the exam:

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern Points to Remember CMAT exam format Online - Computer based exam CMAT exam duration 180 minutes (3 hours) CMAT sectional time limit No CMAT Exam sessions 2 Shifts Morning & Afternoon on same day CMAT exam sections 4 sections with 25 questions each (Language Comprehension, Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, General Awareness) CMAT marking Scheme +4 for correct answer -1 for incorrect answer CMAT No. of Questions 100 CMAT Exam Date 24th January 2021

CMAT exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours or 180 minutes. CMAT follows a typical exam pattern, which candidates should remember before appearing for the exam:

CMAT exam will carry four sections namely Quantitative Aptitude, English, General Awareness and Logical and Analytical Reasoning.

Every section has 25 objective type questions. Overall there will be 100 questions of 400 marks.

Exam taker will be awarded +4 marks in CMAT Exam for every correct answer and -1 mark is deducted for each wrong answer

No marks will be allotted or deducted in case of unanswered questions

CMAT exam is an online computer based test

NTA will also launch CMAT 2021 mock test to enable the aspirants to self-judge their preparation level and to get the hang of the exam pattern which is expected on the D-day.

Candidates can also go through the CMAT Mock Test that will be released by National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official NTA website

After going through the CMAT trial test, you will get familiar with the layout, screens and navigation. It will be of great help at the time when you appear for the exam

At the CMAT exam center, every candidate will be allotted a seat with an in-built computer terminal. They will be provided a rough paper for doing the calculation work

Candidates are not allowed to use any other paper other than the scratch paper given by the exam authorities. No break time will be given in-between the exam duration.

Candidates appearing for the CMAT 2021 are advised to reach the respective exam 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

Take a look at this table that summarizes the events of CMAT exam:

Sections No. of Questions (MCQs) Maximum Marks Marking Scheme Logical and Analytical Reasoning 25 100 +4 for correct answer -1 for incorrect answer Quantitative Aptitude 25 100 English 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Total 100 400 Time Limit 180 minutes

