Top MBA colleges accepting CMAT Score

CMAT 2020 is a national level MBA entrance exam whose score is widely accepted by top MBA institutes across India. This year, NTA or the National Testing Agency conducts CMAT exam. Despite the change in the organizing agency, the CMAT exam score will be accepted by over 1000+ top B-schools which are recognized by AICTE. The list of top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 score also includes premier B-schools like JBIMS, Mumbai and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. Annually, around 70,000 candidates appear for the CMAT exam and compete for an MBA seat at any of the MBA colleges accepting the CMAT exam score.

CMAT MBA exam – Selection Process

As per the offiical notification of CMAT 2020 exam, the NTA will conduct the exam on 28th January 2020 and the result for it will be announced in the month of Feb 2020. After the declaration of CMAT 2020 Result, the CMAT exam participating institutes will announce the respective cutoff for shortlisting and selection candidates for further screening. Candidates must note that they will individually have to apply to participating B-schools that they want to join on the basis of CMAT 2020 score. After the declaration of CMAT scores, the participating B-schools will hold the further screening rounds which include Group Discussion, Personal Interview and / or Written Ability Test. The final selection of a candidate will depend upon their performance in the CMAT exam as well as in the GD / PI and WAT rounds.

Top B-schools accepting CMAT Exam Score

In addition to the 1000+ B-schools, around 400+ MBA colleges in Maharashtra which follow the DTE Maharashtra’s selection process also accept CMAT 2019 for MBA admissions. These B-schools offer different types of management programmes including MBA/MMS/PGDM and others.

Candidates applying for CMAT exam can target the MBA colleges and B-schools they plan to join after going through this list.

MBA college Campus CMAT cut off percentile score Fee Average Placement Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies Mumbai 99.99 6.00 Lakhs 99.99 6.00 Lakhs Sydenham Institute of Management Studies And Research And Entrepreneurship Education Mumbai 99.96 1.36 Lakhs 99.96 1.36 Lakhs Great Lakes Institute of Management - GLIM Chennai, Gurgaon 95 16.45 Lakhs 95 16.45 Lakhs SIMSR Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies And Research Mumbai 97 11.93 Lakhs 97 11.93 Lakhs Institute For Financial Management & Research Chennai 90 12 Lakhs 90 12 Lakhs Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research Mumbai, Bangalore 95 11 Lakhs 95 11 Lakhs Department of Management Sciences University of Pune Pune 95 2.45 Lakhs 95 2.45 Lakhs Goa Institute of Management Goa 93 9.79 Lakhs 93 9.79 Lakhs SIES College of Management Studies Mumbai 84 6.30 Lakhs 84 6.30 Lakhs Institute of Public Enterprise Hyderabad 80+ 8.00 Lakhs 80+ 8.00 Lakhs Jaipuria Institute of Management Lucknow 84 9.25 Lakhs 84 9.25 Lakhs AIMS School of Business Bangalore 80 9.00 Lakhs 80 9.00 Lakhs New Delhi Institute of Management New Delhi 80 8.25 Lakhs 80 8.25 Lakhs Jagan Institute of Management Studies Rohini 80 5.5 Lakhs 80 5.5 Lakhs International School of Business & Media Pune 80 8.9 Lakhs 80 8.9 Lakhs ITM Group of Institutions Mumbai 80 9.20 Lakhs 80 9.20 Lakhs KIIT School of Management Bhubaneswar 80 11.95 Lakhs 80 11.95 Lakhs Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Bangalore 80 10 Lakhs 80 10 Lakhs Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management Hyderabad 80 6.5 Lakhs 80 6.5 Lakhs IES Management College And Research Centre Mumbai 70 7.2 Lakhs 70 7.2 Lakhs SCMS Cochin School of Business Cochin 70 8.25 Lakhs 70 8.25 Lakhs Adarsh Institute of Management And Information Technology Bangalore 70 4.5 Lakhs 70 4.5 Lakhs M S Ramaiah Institute of Management Bangalore 75 6.9 Lakhs 75 6.9 Lakhs FIIB New Delhi New Delhi 70 7.2 Lakhs 70 7.2 Lakhs Jaypee Business School Noida Delhi NCR 70 8 Lakhs 70 8 Lakhs International Institute of Management Studies Pune 70 7.56 Lakhs 70 7.56 Lakhs EMPI Business School New Delhi 70 6.95 Lakhs 70 6.95 Lakhs Calcutta Business School, Kolkata Kolkata 70 6.85 Lakhs 70 6.85 Lakhs

