Top MBA colleges accepting CMAT Score

The list of top MBA institutes accepting CMAT scores includes the best MBA institutes across India. Find out the detailed list of top B-schools that will accept CMAT 2020 score for MBA admissions. Compare colleges, ranking, fees, cutoffs and placement data.

Jan 24, 2020 17:19 IST
CMAT 2020 is a national level MBA entrance exam whose score is widely accepted by top MBA institutes across India. This year, NTA or the National Testing Agency conducts CMAT exam. Despite the change in the organizing agency, the CMAT exam score will be accepted by over 1000+ top B-schools which are recognized by AICTE. The list of top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 score also includes premier B-schools like JBIMS, Mumbai and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. Annually, around 70,000 candidates appear for the CMAT exam and compete for an MBA seat at any of the MBA colleges accepting the CMAT exam score.

CMAT MBA exam – Selection Process

As per the offiical notification of CMAT 2020 exam, the NTA will conduct the exam on 28th January 2020 and the result for it will be announced in the month of Feb 2020. After the declaration of CMAT 2020 Result, the CMAT exam participating institutes will announce the respective cutoff for shortlisting and selection candidates for further screening. Candidates must note that they will individually have to apply to participating B-schools that they want to join on the basis of CMAT 2020 score. After the declaration of CMAT scores, the participating B-schools will hold the further screening rounds which include Group Discussion, Personal Interview and / or Written Ability Test. The final selection of a candidate will depend upon their performance in the CMAT exam as well as in the GD / PI and WAT rounds.

Top B-schools accepting CMAT Exam Score

In addition to the 1000+ B-schools, around 400+ MBA colleges in Maharashtra which follow the DTE Maharashtra’s selection process also accept CMAT 2019 for MBA admissions. These B-schools offer different types of management programmes including MBA/MMS/PGDM and others.

Candidates applying for CMAT exam can target the MBA colleges and B-schools they plan to join after going through this list.

MBA college

Campus

CMAT cut off percentile score

Fee

Average Placement

Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

Mumbai

99.99

6.00 Lakhs

Sydenham Institute of Management Studies And Research And Entrepreneurship Education

Mumbai

99.96

1.36 Lakhs

Great Lakes Institute of Management - GLIM

Chennai, Gurgaon

95

16.45 Lakhs

SIMSR Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies And Research

Mumbai

97

11.93 Lakhs

Institute For Financial Management & Research

Chennai

90

12 Lakhs

Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research

Mumbai, Bangalore

95

11 Lakhs

Department of Management Sciences University of Pune

Pune

95

2.45 Lakhs

 Goa Institute of Management

Goa

93

9.79 Lakhs

SIES College of Management Studies

Mumbai

84

6.30 Lakhs

Institute of Public Enterprise

Hyderabad

80+

8.00 Lakhs

Jaipuria Institute of Management

Lucknow

84

9.25 Lakhs

AIMS School of Business

Bangalore

80

9.00 Lakhs

New Delhi Institute of Management

New Delhi

80

8.25 Lakhs

Jagan Institute of Management Studies

Rohini

80

5.5 Lakhs

International School of Business & Media

Pune

80

8.9 Lakhs

ITM Group of Institutions

Mumbai

80

9.20 Lakhs

KIIT School of Management

Bhubaneswar

80

11.95 Lakhs

Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship

Bangalore

80

10 Lakhs

Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management

Hyderabad

80

6.5 Lakhs

IES Management College And Research Centre

Mumbai

70

7.2 Lakhs

SCMS Cochin School of Business

Cochin

70

8.25 Lakhs

Adarsh Institute of Management And Information Technology

Bangalore

70

4.5 Lakhs

M S Ramaiah Institute of Management

Bangalore

75

6.9 Lakhs

FIIB New Delhi

New Delhi

70

7.2 Lakhs

Jaypee Business School

Noida Delhi NCR

70

8 Lakhs

International Institute of Management Studies

Pune

70

7.56 Lakhs

EMPI Business School

New Delhi

70

6.95 Lakhs

Calcutta Business School, Kolkata

Kolkata

70

6.85 Lakhs

These were the top MBA colleges in India which accept CMAT exam score for admission to MBA, PGDM programmes and other management courses. For more details related to CMAT exam, please visit www.jagranjosh.com or click on the links provided below.

