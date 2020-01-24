Top MBA colleges accepting CMAT Score

CMAT 2020 is a national level MBA entrance exam whose score is widely accepted by top MBA institutes across India. This year, NTA or the National Testing Agency conducts CMAT exam. Despite the change in the organizing agency, the CMAT exam score will be accepted by over 1000+ top B-schools which are recognized by AICTE. The list of top MBA colleges accepting CMAT 2020 score also includes premier B-schools like JBIMS, Mumbai and Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. Annually, around 70,000 candidates appear for the CMAT exam and compete for an MBA seat at any of the MBA colleges accepting the CMAT exam score.
CMAT MBA exam – Selection Process
As per the offiical notification of CMAT 2020 exam, the NTA will conduct the exam on 28th January 2020 and the result for it will be announced in the month of Feb 2020. After the declaration of CMAT 2020 Result, the CMAT exam participating institutes will announce the respective cutoff for shortlisting and selection candidates for further screening. Candidates must note that they will individually have to apply to participating B-schools that they want to join on the basis of CMAT 2020 score. After the declaration of CMAT scores, the participating B-schools will hold the further screening rounds which include Group Discussion, Personal Interview and / or Written Ability Test. The final selection of a candidate will depend upon their performance in the CMAT exam as well as in the GD / PI and WAT rounds.
Top B-schools accepting CMAT Exam Score
In addition to the 1000+ B-schools, around 400+ MBA colleges in Maharashtra which follow the DTE Maharashtra’s selection process also accept CMAT 2019 for MBA admissions. These B-schools offer different types of management programmes including MBA/MMS/PGDM and others.
Candidates applying for CMAT exam can target the MBA colleges and B-schools they plan to join after going through this list.
|
MBA college
|
Campus
|
CMAT cut off percentile score
|
Fee
|
Average Placement
|
Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies
|
Mumbai
|
99.99
|
6.00 Lakhs
|
99.99 6.00 Lakhs
|
Sydenham Institute of Management Studies And Research And Entrepreneurship Education
|
Mumbai
|
99.96
|
1.36 Lakhs
|
99.96 1.36 Lakhs
|
Great Lakes Institute of Management - GLIM
|
Chennai, Gurgaon
|
95
|
16.45 Lakhs
|
95 16.45 Lakhs
|
SIMSR Mumbai: K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies And Research
|
Mumbai
|
97
|
11.93 Lakhs
|
97 11.93 Lakhs
|
Institute For Financial Management & Research
|
Chennai
|
90
|
12 Lakhs
|
90 12 Lakhs
|
Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research
|
Mumbai, Bangalore
|
95
|
11 Lakhs
|
95 11 Lakhs
|
Department of Management Sciences University of Pune
|
Pune
|
95
|
2.45 Lakhs
|
95 2.45 Lakhs
|
Goa Institute of Management
|
Goa
|
93
|
9.79 Lakhs
|
93 9.79 Lakhs
|
SIES College of Management Studies
|
Mumbai
|
84
|
6.30 Lakhs
|
84 6.30 Lakhs
|
Institute of Public Enterprise
|
Hyderabad
|
80+
|
8.00 Lakhs
|
80+ 8.00 Lakhs
|
Jaipuria Institute of Management
|
Lucknow
|
84
|
9.25 Lakhs
|
84 9.25 Lakhs
|
AIMS School of Business
|
Bangalore
|
80
|
9.00 Lakhs
|
80 9.00 Lakhs
|
New Delhi Institute of Management
|
New Delhi
|
80
|
8.25 Lakhs
|
80 8.25 Lakhs
|
Jagan Institute of Management Studies
|
Rohini
|
80
|
5.5 Lakhs
|
80 5.5 Lakhs
|
International School of Business & Media
|
Pune
|
80
|
8.9 Lakhs
|
80 8.9 Lakhs
|
ITM Group of Institutions
|
Mumbai
|
80
|
9.20 Lakhs
|
80 9.20 Lakhs
|
KIIT School of Management
|
Bhubaneswar
|
80
|
11.95 Lakhs
|
80 11.95 Lakhs
|
Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship
|
Bangalore
|
80
|
10 Lakhs
|
80 10 Lakhs
|
Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management
|
Hyderabad
|
80
|
6.5 Lakhs
|
80 6.5 Lakhs
|
IES Management College And Research Centre
|
Mumbai
|
70
|
7.2 Lakhs
|
70 7.2 Lakhs
|
SCMS Cochin School of Business
|
Cochin
|
70
|
8.25 Lakhs
|
70 8.25 Lakhs
|
Adarsh Institute of Management And Information Technology
|
Bangalore
|
70
|
4.5 Lakhs
|
70 4.5 Lakhs
|
M S Ramaiah Institute of Management
|
Bangalore
|
75
|
6.9 Lakhs
|
75 6.9 Lakhs
|
FIIB New Delhi
|
New Delhi
|
70
|
7.2 Lakhs
|
70 7.2 Lakhs
|
Jaypee Business School
|
Noida Delhi NCR
|
70
|
8 Lakhs
|
70 8 Lakhs
|
International Institute of Management Studies
|
Pune
|
70
|
7.56 Lakhs
|
70 7.56 Lakhs
|
EMPI Business School
|
New Delhi
|
70
|
6.95 Lakhs
|
70 6.95 Lakhs
|
Calcutta Business School, Kolkata
|
Kolkata
|
70
|
6.85 Lakhs
|
70 6.85 Lakhs
These were the top MBA colleges in India which accept CMAT exam score for admission to MBA, PGDM programmes and other management courses. For more details related to CMAT exam, please visit www.jagranjosh.com or click on the links provided below.
Also Read: About CMAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT Test Centers – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT Exam Pattern – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT Exam Important Dates – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT List of Participating Institutes – Click Here
Also Read: About CMAT Exam Analysis – Click Here