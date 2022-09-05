CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Specialist Post at cnci.ac.in, Check Eligibility

 Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) has invited online application for the 27 Specialist Post on its official website. Check CNCI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2022
CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has published notification for the 27 Specialist Grade –I and II posts in the Employment News (03-09 September) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 September 2022.

Notification Details CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No.:N/003/2022 

Important Dates CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 September 2022

Vacancy Details CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Specialist Grade –I: 10
Specialist Grade – II: 17

Eligibility Criteria CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Specialist Grade –I:
Medical Gastroenterology: MCI Recognized DM/DNB/Equivalent in Medical Gastroenterology/Gastroenterology with 06 years experience after obtaining the above qualification Or
MD/DNB/Equivalent in General Medicine/Pediatrics with 09years experience in Gastroenterology 
Check the notification link for  details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Age Limit for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Specialist Grade –I: 50 Years
Specialist Grade – II: 45 Years


CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.cnci.ac.in (under career link) on or before 20 September 2022. 

