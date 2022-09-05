CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Specialist Post at cnci.ac.in, Check Eligibility

CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata has published notification for the 27 Specialist Grade –I and II posts in the Employment News (03-09 September) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 20 September 2022.
Notification Details CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021:
Advt. No.:N/003/2022
Important Dates CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 September 2022
Vacancy Details CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Specialist Grade –I: 10
Specialist Grade – II: 17
Eligibility Criteria CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Specialist Grade –I:
Medical Gastroenterology: MCI Recognized DM/DNB/Equivalent in Medical Gastroenterology/Gastroenterology with 06 years experience after obtaining the above qualification Or
MD/DNB/Equivalent in General Medicine/Pediatrics with 09years experience in Gastroenterology
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
Age Limit for CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Specialist Grade –I: 50 Years
Specialist Grade – II: 45 Years
CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply CNCI Kolkata Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website www.cnci.ac.in (under career link) on or before 20 September 2022.