Coast Guard Navik GD Result 2021 Out @joinindiancoastguard.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates for Final Medical Exam (02/2021 BATCH)

Coast Guard Navik GD Result 2021: Indian Coast Guard has released the result of Navik (02/2021 BATCH) on its website. All such candidates who applied for Coast Guard Navik Exam 2020-21 can now check the list of the shortlisted candidates for the final medical exam on the official website of Coast Guard.i.e.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

According to the latest release of the result, NVK(GD) 02/2020 Batch is renamed as NVK GD 01/2021 Batch. The candidates whose initial or review/appeal medicals could not be completed due to pandemic due to COVID-19 pandemic, have been considered for final medical at INS Chilka as per vacancy and standing in merit.

Coast Guard Navik GD (02/2021) Result 2021 Download Link is given below. Candidates can checklist of selected candidates in provided link given below.

The candidates selected in the above exam are eligible to appear for the final medical exam which is scheduled to be held on 3 and 5 February 2021 IAS Chilka. The candidates are required to follow COVID-19 Protocol and prepare the documents without waiting for receipt of call letter by speed post. The list of the documents is given below.

E-Admit Card - 4 copies. Call Letter (You will receive by speed post)- 4 copies (one original & 3 photocopies). Blue Black Ground Colour Passport Size Photographs - 30 Nos. Original Photographs of specification of 3.5 cms*2.5cms with blue background - 10 nos. Domicile Certificate - one copy original & 10 Self Attested photocopy. Class 10thMarksheet & Certificate - one copy original & 10 self-attested photo copy. Class 12thMarksheet & Certificate - one copy original & 10 self attested photo copy. Identity photo certificate - one copy original and 3 photocopies. SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer/ews certificate as per govt. Of India format if you belong to this category) - one copy original & 10 self-attested photocopies. Parental Willingness Certificate - one copy original & 3 photocopy). Attestation Form - 3 copies original. Character certificate - one copy original & 3 photocopy. Willingness Certificate - one copy original & 3 photocopies. Adhar Card - one copy original & 10 photocopies. Pan Card - one copy original & 10 photocopies.

The enrolment of the selected candidates will be subject to clearing the final exam at INS Chilka. The candidates will have to report to Recruiting Officer, INS Chilka, Post Office - Chilka, Dist - Khurda, Orissa - 752037.

Download Coast Guard Navik GD Result 2021

In case the candidate has not received Ink Signed Call Up Letter, then the same can be collected after 25 Jan 2021 between 3 PM to 5 PM.