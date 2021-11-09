Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2021 for 355 Apprentice Posts, Apply Before Tomorrow

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of ITI Trade Apprentices and Technician (Vocational) Apprentices on cochinshipyard.in. Apply Online by 10 November 2021.

Tomorrow is the last date to apply for CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2021. Interested candidates possessing required qualification are advised to apply online on cochinshipyard.in before 10 November 2021 in order to avoid last date rush.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of ITI Trade Apprentices and Technician (Vocational) Apprentices on cochinshipyard.in. Cochin Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment is being done to fill 347 vacancies for ITI Trade Apprentice Posts and 8 vacancies for Technician Apprentice Posts.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 27 October 2021

Last date of submitting of online application - 10 November 2021

Cochin Shipyard Limited Apprentice Vacancy Details

ITI Trade Apprentices - 347 Posts

Electrician - 46

Fitter - 36

Welder - 46

Machinist - 10

Electronic Mechanic - 14

Instrument Mechanic - 14

Draughtsman (Mechanical) - 6

Draughtsman (Civil) - 4

Painter (Genl.) - 10

Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 10

Sheet Metal Worker - 47

Shipwright Wood (Carpenter) - 20

Mechanic Diesel - 37

Fitter Pipe (Plumber) - 37

Civil - 2 posts

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic - 10 posts

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices - 8 Posts

Accounting & Taxation - 1

Basic Nursing and Palliative care - 1

Customer Relationship Management - 2

Electrical & Electronic Technology - 1

Food & Restaurant Management - 3

Cochin Shipyard Limited Apprentice Salary:

ITI Trade Apprentices - Rs. 8000/-

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices - Rs. 9000/-

Eligibility Criteria for Cochin Shipyard Limited Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

ITI Trade Apprentices Technician (Vocational) - 10th passed in the concerned trade (National Trade Certificate (NTC) in the designated trades)

Technician (Vocational) Apprentices - Pass in Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) in the concerned discipline

Age Limit:

27 years

Selection Process for Cochin Shipyard Limited Apprentice

Short-listing of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trades

How to Apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can send their application by visiting cochinshipyard.in > Career > CSL (Kochi) > ERecruitment Technician (Vocational)/Trade Apprentices and proceed to the link for online application.