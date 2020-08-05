Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Recruitment 2020: 471 Vacancies for Workman Posts, Apply @cochinshipyard.com

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a listed premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Workman on contract basis in the Mathrubhumi (All Kerala).

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of CSL i.e. cochinshipyard.com from 05 August 2020. The last date of application is 20 August 2020. A total of 451 vacancies are available for the posts such as Plumber, Carpenter, Machinist, Fitter, Welder, Painter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Sheet Metal Worker, Auto Electrician, Cook, Crane Operator etc.



Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online applications for CSL Recruitment 2020: 05 August 2020

Last date for submission of online applications for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment: 20 August 2020

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 471

Fabrication Assistants on contract basis

Sheet Metal Worker - 14

Welder - 34

Outfit Assistants on contract basis

Fitter 131

Mechanic Diesel 6

Fitter Pipe / Plumber 17

Painter 5

Electrician 49

Crane Operator (EOT) 12

Electronic Mechanic 61

Instrument Mechanic 60

Shipwright Wood / Carpenter 11

Machinist 3

Auto Electrician 2

Scaffolder on contract basis - 7

Aerial Work Platform Operator on contract basis - 2

Semi Skilled Rigger on contract basis - 37

Serang on contract basis - 2

General Worker (Canteen) on contract basis - 17

Cook (Guest House) on contract basis - 1

How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates are required to do 'One Time Registration' in the recruitment portal of CSL (www.cochinshipyard.com).

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Notification PDF

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Corrigendum