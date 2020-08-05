Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Recruitment 2020: 471 Vacancies for Workman Posts, Apply @cochinshipyard.com

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) Recruitment 2020: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a listed premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Workman on contract basis in the Mathrubhumi (All Kerala).
Interested candidates can apply online on the official website of CSL i.e. cochinshipyard.com from 05 August 2020. The last date of application is 20 August 2020. A total of 451 vacancies are available for the posts such as Plumber, Carpenter, Machinist, Fitter, Welder, Painter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Sheet Metal Worker, Auto Electrician, Cook, Crane Operator etc.
Important Dates
- Commencement of submission of online applications for CSL Recruitment 2020: 05 August 2020
- Last date for submission of online applications for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment: 20 August 2020
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 471
Fabrication Assistants on contract basis
- Sheet Metal Worker - 14
- Welder - 34
Outfit Assistants on contract basis
- Fitter 131
- Mechanic Diesel 6
- Fitter Pipe / Plumber 17
- Painter 5
- Electrician 49
- Crane Operator (EOT) 12
- Electronic Mechanic 61
- Instrument Mechanic 60
- Shipwright Wood / Carpenter 11
- Machinist 3
- Auto Electrician 2
Scaffolder on contract basis - 7
Aerial Work Platform Operator on contract basis - 2
Semi Skilled Rigger on contract basis - 37
Serang on contract basis - 2
General Worker (Canteen) on contract basis - 17
Cook (Guest House) on contract basis - 1
How to apply for Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible and interested candidates are required to do 'One Time Registration' in the recruitment portal of CSL (www.cochinshipyard.com).
Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) Notification PDF