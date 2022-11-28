Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 For LDC, SO, Auditor and Others: Pay Level Rs. 67,700-2,08,700

Coconut Development Board has invited online application for the LDC, SO, Auditor and Others on its official website. Check Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Coconut Development Board has invited applications for various posts of in the Employment News (26 November-02 December) 2022. Candidates with certain educational qualification have chance to apply for different posts including Deputy Director, Assistant Director , Statistical Officer, Development Officer, Market Promotion Officer, Mass Media Officer, Statistical Investigator, Field Officer, Junior Stenographer, Hindi Typist, Lower Division Clerk and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification within 30 days from the date of appearance of this advertisement in the Employment News.

Notification Details Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Important Date Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

Vacancy Details Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Deputy Director-05

Deputy Director (Marketing)-01

Assistant Director (Development)-01

Assistant Director (Foreign Trade)-01

Assistant Director (Marketing)-01

Statistical Officer-01

Development Officer-10

Development Officer -02

Development Officer (Training)-01

Market Promotion Officer-01

Mass Media Officer-01

Statistical Investigator-02

Sub Editor-02

Chemist-01

Stenographer Grade II-03

Auditor-01

Programmer-01

Food Technologist-01

Microbiologist-01

Content Writer-cumJournalist-01

Library and Information Assistant-01

Technical Assistant-05

Field Officer-09

Junior Stenographer-07

Hindi Typist-01

Lower Division Clerk-14

Lab Assistant-02



Eligibility Criteria Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Deputy Director: (i) Master degree in Horticulture or Agriculture or Plant Sciences from a recognized University or institute; and

Five years experience in Level-10 (Rs.56,100–Rs.1,77,500) in the pay matrix under the Central Government or equivalent with reference to agriculture development of plantation tree crops or horticulture crops; or seven years experience in Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix under the Central Government or equivalent with reference to agriculture development of plantation tree crops or horticulture crops.

Pay Level Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Deputy Director-[Group A, Level-11 (Rs.67,700-2,08,700)]

Deputy Director (Marketing)-[Group A, Level-11 (Rs.67,700-2,08,700)]

Assistant Director (Development)-[Group A, Level-10 (Rs.56,100–1,77,500)]

Assistant Director (Foreign Trade)-[Group A, Level-10 (Rs.56,100–1,77,500)]

Assistant Director (Marketing)-[Group A, Level-10 (Rs.56,100–1,77,500)]

Statistical Officer-[Group B, Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400)]

Development Officer-[Group B, Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400)]

Development Officer -[Group B, Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400)]

Development Officer (Training)-[Group B, Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400)]

Market Promotion Officer-[Group B, Level-7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400)]

Check notification link for details of the pay level for rest of the post.

Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF



How To Apply Coconut Development Board Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible and interested candidates are requested to submit their application online through the web link (recruit.coconutboard.in) within 30 days from the date of appearance of this advertisement in the Employment News. (The first date of

publication of this advertisement in the Employment News will be taken into account for calculation of 30 days.)