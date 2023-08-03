CBSE Constitution: Why and How? Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 1

Constitution: Why and How? Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 1 - Constitution: Why and How? of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 1 - Constitution: Why and How of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers from the answer key provided at the end of the article.

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 1 - Constitution: Why and How? from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:

1. Who is often regarded as the "Father of the Indian Constitution"?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

c) Mahatma Gandhi

d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

2. The Indian Constitution was adopted on:

a) 26th January 1950

b) 15th August 1947

c) 26th November 1949

d) 2nd October 1947

3. Which part of the Indian Constitution deals with the Fundamental Rights of citizens?

a) Part I

b) Part II

c) Part III

d) Part IV

4. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution reflects the ideals of:

a) Liberty, Equality, Fraternity

b) Sovereignty, Socialism, Secularism

c) Justice, Liberty, Equality

d) Democracy, Unity, Development

5. The Indian Constitution follows the principle of:

a) Parliamentary sovereignty

b) Presidential supremacy

c) Dual citizenship

d) Judicial dictatorship

6. The term "secularism" was added to the Preamble of the Indian Constitution by which Amendment Act?

a) 42nd Amendment Act

b) 44th Amendment Act

c) 52nd Amendment Act

d) 48th Amendment Act

7. The Indian Constitution consists of how many schedules?

a) 10

b) 12

c) 22

d) 26

8. The concept of "Directive Principles of State Policy" is borrowed from which country's constitution?

a) United Kingdom

b) United States of America

c) Ireland

d) France

9. The President of India is elected by an electoral college comprising of:

a) Elected members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha

b) Members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, and State Legislative Assemblies

c) Elected members of Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies

d) Elected members of Rajya Sabha only

10. The concept of "judicial review" in the Indian Constitution implies:

a) The Supreme Court can review any law passed by the Parliament

b) The High Courts can review decisions of the Supreme Court

c) The judiciary can review the actions of the President and Governors

d) The courts can review the constitutionality of laws and executive actions

Answer Key:

b) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar c) 26th November 1949 c) Part III c) Justice, Liberty, Equality a) Parliamentary sovereignty a) 42nd Amendment Act c) 22 c) Ireland b) Members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, and State Legislative Assemblies d) The courts can review the constitutionality of laws and executive actions

