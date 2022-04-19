Coochbehar Zila Parishad Admit Card 2022 Out @coochbeharzillaparishad.in, Download Here

Coochbehar Zila Parishad Admit Card 2022: Coochbehar Zila Parishad has uploaded the admit card of the exam for the post of District Coordinator, Technical Assistant and Data Entry Operator at District Level under the scheme of Banglar Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G). The said will be held on 24 April 2022 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 1:30 PM. Candidates can download Coochbeher Admit Card by visiting the official website - www.coochbeharzillaparishad.in/recruitment or coochbehar.gov.in

As per the official website “In reference Memo No.: 576/CZP/BAY/2022, Dated: 17/03/2022 - this is for information of all applicants that the Written Examination for the post District Coordinator, Technical Assistant and Data Entry Operator at District Level under the scheme of Banglar Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G) would be held on 24.04.2022 (Sunday) from 12 Noon to 1:30 pm. The candidate can download their Admit Cards from 15.04.2022. To download Admit Card visit www.coochbeharzillaparishad.in/recruitment or coochbehar.gov.in”

How to Download Coochbehar Zila Parishad Admit Card 2022 ?