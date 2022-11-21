CRIS Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 24 Junior Engineer Post at cris.org.in, Check Salary & Eligibility

Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has invited online application for the 24 Junior Engineer Post on its official website. Check CRIS recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an Autonomous Organization under the Ministry of Railways has published notification for the 24 posts of Executive

(Personnel/Administration/HRD)/Junior Engineer and others in the Employment News (19 November-25 November) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online under the for these posts on or before 20 December 2022.

Candidates with specific educational qualification including Post Graduate in Commerce/Graduate in Arts/Commerce/Science/3 Years diploma with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



Important Date CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Last date for completion of Online Registration and depositing application fee through Payment Gateway:20 December 2022

Vacancy Details CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Junior Electrical Engineer-04

Junior Civil Engineer-01

Executive, Personnel/Administration/HRD-09

Executive, Finance and Accounts-08

Executive, Procurement-02

Eligibility Criteria CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Educational Qualification

Junior Electrical Engineer: 3 Years diploma in Electrical Engineering

Minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA (55% for SC/ST/PwBD Candidates)

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility/educational qualification/age limit/salary and others updates.

How to Download: CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit to the official website of Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS)-cris.org.in Go to the what’s New section available on the home page. Click on the link-"RECRUITMENT NOTICE FOR EXECUTIVE & JUNIOR ENGINEER (ELECTRICAL/CIVIL)" available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification on your screen. Download and save the copy of CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification for your future reference.

Click Here for CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification





How To Apply CRIS Junior Engineer Recruitment 2022 Notification

Candidates can online through the link available on CRIS website www.cris.org.in

under tab “Careers” on or before 20 December 2022. After submitting the online application, candidates are required to take printout of the finally submitted online application and retain the same with them.