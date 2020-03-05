Search

CRPF 2020 GD Constable Recruitment Eligibility: Age Limit, Educational Qualification|12th Pass can apply till 6th March!

In this article, we are going to share the eligibility criteria including the Age, Upper Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Physical and Medical Standards, that needed to be fulfilled before applying for the CRPF 2020 GD Constable Recruitment.

Mar 5, 2020 16:47 IST
CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE
CRPF 2020 GD Constable Recruitment Eligibility: Age Limit, Educational Qualification|12th Pass can apply till 6th March!

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited offline application from serving male / female Constables (General Duty/ Bugler/ MaIi/ Painter) of the Force for the Group-C post of Head Constable (General Duty) through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for 1412 Vacancies. The posts are temporary but likely to become permanent in accordance with the guidelines of the Government. Below are important dates for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment Process:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date

7th February 2020

Offline Application Closing Date

6th March 2020

Written Exam

19th April 2020

Check CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Exam Pattern & Syllabus

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) Vacancies

Let’s have a look at 1412 vacancies under CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Category-wise Vacancies

Post

Level in Pay Matrix

Vacancies

Head Constable (HC) Ground Duty (GD)

Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)

+

DA, HRA, CCA & Other Allowances

Category

Male

Female

General

1031

63

SC

200

12

ST

100

6

Total 1412

1331

81

Note:

Eligibility parameters at initial screening stage rests with unit/office itself and fulfillment of eligibility criteria should be ensured by Head of Offices before issuing NOC to the candidates for applying for the post of HC/GD through LDCE-2019.

Before applying for the CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD), candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification, Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) Recruitment Process:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Upper AGE LIMIT (As on 1st August 2019)

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE

Post

Upper Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019)

Head Constable (HC) Ground Duty (GD)

32 years

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The educational qualification details for the CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) Post is 12th pass from a Board or University recognized by the central or State Government.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Service Eligibility

They should have completed four years of service including basic Training on the last date of application. However, Constable having more than 4 years of service shall be considered for weight-age of marks as under:

Years of Service

Marks

Upto 4 years

No marks

4 - 5 years

04 Marks

5 - 6 Years

08 Marks

6 -7 Years

12 Marks

7- 8 Years

16 Marks

Above 8 Years

20 Marks

Marks awarded on the basis of No. of years of service completed as Constable will be taken into account for aggregate marks only while drawing merit list for selection.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE - PHYSICAL STANDARDS

All candidates who qualify in the Written Examination will be subjected to physical measurement and its standard will be as applicable to CT/GD entry cadre:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) – Physical Standard Test (PST)

Height

Male

Female

General

170 cms

157 cms

Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam,, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

165 cms

155 cms

Schedule Tribes

162.5 cms

150 cms

Chest Male Candidate

Unexpanded

Expanded

General

80 cms

85 cms

Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam,, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir

78 cms

83 cms

Schedule Tribes

76 cms

81 cms

Weight

Male

Female

Proportional to height and age as per medical standards

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE - MEDICAL STANDARDS

SHAPE-I at the time of submission of application as well as at the time of selection/appointment (Temporary unfit will not be considered).

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Clean Record

i) They should have minimum Good ACRs of last four years and should have unblemished service records till the issue of offer of appointment for HC/LDCE. APARs or last 04 years should be considered which maybe 4, 3 APARs or more in number.

(ii) Candidates awarded minor or major punishments/penalties under relevant sections eg. Section 11 of CRPF Act, 1949 read with table below Rule-27 of CRPF Rules, 1955 during service eligibility period years and till issue of offer of appointment for HC/GD be considered as “blemished record”.

(iii) Candidates having NQS with punishment or punished in Orderly Room will be treated as ‘blemished records’.

(iv) Warning/ advisory should not be treated as “bIemish”.

Also, NOC must be obtained from the Head of Office.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Maximum Number of Chances

Maximum 3 Chances are there for the attempt.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment.

