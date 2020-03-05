CRPF 2020 GD Constable Recruitment Eligibility: Age Limit, Educational Qualification|12th Pass can apply till 6th March!

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited offline application from serving male / female Constables (General Duty/ Bugler/ MaIi/ Painter) of the Force for the Group-C post of Head Constable (General Duty) through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for 1412 Vacancies. The posts are temporary but likely to become permanent in accordance with the guidelines of the Government. Below are important dates for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment Process:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Important Dates Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date 7th February 2020 Offline Application Closing Date 6th March 2020 Written Exam 19th April 2020

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) Vacancies

Let’s have a look at 1412 vacancies under CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Category-wise Vacancies Post Level in Pay Matrix Vacancies Head Constable (HC) Ground Duty (GD) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) + DA, HRA, CCA & Other Allowances Category Male Female General 1031 63 SC 200 12 ST 100 6 Total 1412 1331 81

Note:

Eligibility parameters at initial screening stage rests with unit/office itself and fulfillment of eligibility criteria should be ensured by Head of Offices before issuing NOC to the candidates for applying for the post of HC/GD through LDCE-2019.

Before applying for the CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD), candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational qualification, Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) Recruitment Process:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Upper AGE LIMIT (As on 1st August 2019)

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Post Upper Age Limit (As on 1st August 2019) Head Constable (HC) Ground Duty (GD) 32 years

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

The educational qualification details for the CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) Post is 12th pass from a Board or University recognized by the central or State Government.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Service Eligibility

They should have completed four years of service including basic Training on the last date of application. However, Constable having more than 4 years of service shall be considered for weight-age of marks as under:

Years of Service Marks Upto 4 years No marks 4 - 5 years 04 Marks 5 - 6 Years 08 Marks 6 -7 Years 12 Marks 7- 8 Years 16 Marks Above 8 Years 20 Marks

Marks awarded on the basis of No. of years of service completed as Constable will be taken into account for aggregate marks only while drawing merit list for selection.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE - PHYSICAL STANDARDS

All candidates who qualify in the Written Examination will be subjected to physical measurement and its standard will be as applicable to CT/GD entry cadre:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) – Physical Standard Test (PST) Height Male Female General 170 cms 157 cms Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam,, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir 165 cms 155 cms Schedule Tribes 162.5 cms 150 cms Chest Male Candidate Unexpanded Expanded General 80 cms 85 cms Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam,, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir 78 cms 83 cms Schedule Tribes 76 cms 81 cms Weight Male Female Proportional to height and age as per medical standards

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE - MEDICAL STANDARDS

SHAPE-I at the time of submission of application as well as at the time of selection/appointment (Temporary unfit will not be considered).

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Clean Record

i) They should have minimum Good ACRs of last four years and should have unblemished service records till the issue of offer of appointment for HC/LDCE. APARs or last 04 years should be considered which maybe 4, 3 APARs or more in number.

(ii) Candidates awarded minor or major punishments/penalties under relevant sections eg. Section 11 of CRPF Act, 1949 read with table below Rule-27 of CRPF Rules, 1955 during service eligibility period years and till issue of offer of appointment for HC/GD be considered as “blemished record”.

(iii) Candidates having NQS with punishment or punished in Orderly Room will be treated as ‘blemished records’.

(iv) Warning/ advisory should not be treated as “bIemish”.

Also, NOC must be obtained from the Head of Office.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE – Maximum Number of Chances

Maximum 3 Chances are there for the attempt.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment.