CRPF 2020 Head Constable GD LDCE Recruitment: Syllabus & Exam Pattern of Written Exam, PET/PST, Testimonial Scrutiny

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (HC) Ground Duty (GD) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who aspire to join the Central Reserve Police Force. CRPF will recruit 1412 male and female constables (General Duty/ Bugler/ Mali/ Painter) of the force through Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). The posts are temporary but likely to become permanent in accordance with the guidelines of the Government. Below are important dates for CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Recruitment Process:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Important Dates Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date 7th February 2020 Offline Application Closing Date 6th March 2020 Written Exam 19th April 2020

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Exam Pattern

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Exam will consist of 5 phases – 1) Written Test OMR Based in MCQ Format, 2) Physical Standard Test (PST), 3) Physical Efficiency Test (PET), 4) Checking of Testimonial and 5) Detailed Medical Examination (DME) & final Selection.

Also Read:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Exam pattern & Syllabus

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Eligibility Criteria

FIRST PHASE: Written Test OMR Based

The first phase will be Objective MCQ type written examination, i.e., the written test will consist of only OMR based objective type multiple-choice questions. The bilingual question paper should be of 160 marks comprising of 160 questions consisting of one mark for each question with 3 hours duration. The question paper will be of 10+2 pass standard.

Below is the exam pattern of CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Written Exam Subjects Number of Questions/ Marks Minimum Qualifying Marks (%) General/ OBC SC/ ST General Intelligence, Awareness, Reasoning, Numerical Ability 60 Marks 45% 40% Professional Knowledge 70 Marks 45% 40% Language Comprehension and Communication Skill 30 Marks 45% 40% Total 160 Marks 50% 55%

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE Written Exam Syllabus

Standard & Syllabus for the Written Exam is given below in the table:

Subjects Syllabus General Knowledge & Awareness (I) Current Affairs (Events related to India its neighboring countries) (Ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian culture (vi) Indian geography (vii) General polity (viii) Sports: championships! winners/number of players (ix) Other misc. issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (i) Coding & decoding (ii) Series (number & alphabet) (iii) Figure classification (vi) Relationship concepts (v) Distance & directions (vi) Visual memory (vii) Spiral orientation (vii) Other basic concepts of reasoning Numerical Ability (i) Basics ( (2X2) (3X3) multiplications) squares (ii) Mixed fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, ratio (vi) Time & work (vii) Simple interest, compound interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Language Comprehension and Communication Skill Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test

SECOND PHASE: Physical Standard Test (PST)

All candidates who qualify in the Written Examination will be subjected to physical measurement and its standard will be as applicable to CT/GD entry cadre:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) – Physical Standard Test (PST) Height Male Female General 170 cms 157 cms Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir 165 cms 155 cms Schedule Tribes 162.5 cms 150 cms Chest Male Candidate Unexpanded Expanded General 80 cms 85 cms Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam,, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir 78 cms 83 cms Schedule Tribes 76 cms 81 cms Weight Male Female Proportional to height and age as per medical standards

THIRD PHASE: Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

All candidates possessing minimum physical standard, as above, will be required to undergo physical efficiency test as under. PET shall not carry any marks. However, it would be mandatory for the candidate to qualify this test, failing which the candidate will be eliminated:

CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) – Physical Efficiency Test (PET) PET Male Female Race-1 100 Meter Race in 16 Seconds 100 Meter Race in 18 Seconds Race-2 1.6 Km Race in 6.30 Minutes 800 Meter Race in 4 Minutes Long Jump 12 feet in 3 chances 9 feet in chances High Jump 3 feet 9 inches in 3 chances 3 feet in 3 chances

FOURTH PHASE: Checking of Testimonial

Testimonials of the candidates who qualified in written examination, PST & PET will be checked by the recruitment board. While screening of testimonials, candidates who have credit achievements in courses and sports will be given weightage of additional marks as per the following details:

Weightage for Good Grading in Courses – 20 Marks Candidates having AX, AY, BX, BY grading in any of the following courses will be considered for awarding maximum 20 marks as under: Name of Course Grading & Marks Section Commander Course (now renamed as HCPC) AX – 20 Marks AY – 18 Marks BX – 16 Marks BY – 14 Marks Basic PT Course Advance PT Course Unarmed Combat Course Training of Trainers (TOT) Note: Claims for achievement in Course Gradin should be supported either entry available in Service Book or any reliable document, if any in this regard submitted by the individual. Weightage for Sports Achievements – 20 Marks Candidates who have represented in the following games/ sports will be considered for awarding maximum 20 marks as under: Sports Representation & Marks Shooting International Level – 20 Marks National Level – 18 Marks State/ Force Level – 16 Marks Judo Karate Gymnastic Boxing Wrestling Note: Claims for achievements in Sports should be supported by documents, if any, to be submitted by the individual.

FIFTH PHASE: Medical Exam & Final Merit List

Detailed Medical examination of those candidates who come out successful in the written, PST, PET & Scrutiny of testimonials/records will be conducted as per existing guidelines in the Force and instructions issued from time to time. Each candidate will be declared either fit or unfit and no one will be categorized “Temporarily unfit”.

Pregnancy at the time of PET will be a disqualification and pregnant female candidates can be rejected at that time only. However, if any such women candidates who as a result of tests and the time of medical examination is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over shall be declared temporary unlit and her appointment will be held in abeyance until the confinement is over.

After completion of Medical examination, merit list in each category namely General (UR) and SC/ ST will be drawn separately as per existing instructions on the basis of aggregate marks obtained in the written test, weightage for above 4 years of service in the rank of CT, Good grading in Courses and Sports achievements. Aggregate marks for drawal of merit will be 220 Marks (160+20 +20+20). No waiting list of successful candidates will be kept and the shortfall vacancies will be tilled through promotion. A list of finally selected candidates will be uploaded on the CRPF website. The selected candidates will have to go undergo a separate LDCE course and will be put on probation for 2 years.

After going through the above exam pattern of CRPF 2020 Head Constable (GD) LDCE, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear physical and medical tests.