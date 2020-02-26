BSF 2020 Eligibility Criteria HC/SI/CT Recruitment: Age Limit/Educational Qualification|10th & 12th Pass can apply!

Border Security Force has invited online application for filling up 317 vacancies for various posts of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) Water Wing under BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI. The posts are temporary but likely to get permanent. Candidates need to apply offline for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI-Master), Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop), Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver), Head Constable (HC-Master), Head Constable (HC-Workshop), Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver) & Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew). Below are important dates for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment Process:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Exam Important Dates Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date 17th February 2020 Offline Application Closing Date 16th March 2020 Offline Application Closing Date - For North Eastern States, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or the Union Territory of Lakshadweep 30th March 2020 1st Phase - Written Test Date To be notified later 2nd Phase – Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical efficiency Test, Trade Test & Medical Exam To be notified later

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Vacancies

Let’s have a look at 317 vacancies under BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Recruitment:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies Post Level in Pay Matrix Vacancy Sub-Inspector (SI-Master) Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400) General 04 EWS 01 OBC - SC - ST - Total 05 Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver) Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400) General 03 EWS 01 OBC 03 SC 01 ST 01 Total 09 Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop) Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400) General 01 EWS - OBC 01 SC 01 ST - Total 03 Head Constable (HC-Master) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) General 20 EWS 05 OBC 19 SC 05 ST 07 Total 56 Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) General 24 EWS 05 OBC 22 SC 10 ST 07 Total 68 Head Constable (HC-Workshop) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine) General – 02, EWS-02, OBC-01, SC-02 Electrician (General -02) AC Technician General – 01, OBC-01 Electronics (General -01) Machinist (ST-01) Carpenter (ST-01) Plumber (General -02) Total – 16 Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew) Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100) General 65 EWS 17 OBC 31 SC 24 ST 23 Total 160 Total 317 (General-125, EWS-17, OBC-31, SC-24, ST-23)

Note:

a) The number of vacancies given above are subject to change (may increase or decrease). BSF reserves the right to make changes or cancel or postpone the recruitment without assigning any reason.

b) 10% of the vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

c) Candidates of reserve categories will be considered against the Un-reserved vacancies, if no vacancy is reserved in their category in a particular post and they are otherwise eligible for it.

d) Candidates who have not acquired the Educational/ Technical Qualification & Experience for the applied post as on 16th March 2020, i.e., closing date of application, will not be eligible and need not apply.

Before applying for the BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational/ technical qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Recruitment Process:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - AGE LIMIT (As on 16th March 2020)

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Age Limit Sub-Inspector (SI-Master)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 5 Vacancies Between 22 to 28 years Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 9 Vacancies Between 22 to 28 years Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 3 Vacancies Between 22 to 25 years Head Constable (HC-Master)/ Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 56 Vacancies Between 20 to 25 years Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver)/ Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 68 Vacancies Between 20 to 25 years Head Constable (HC-Workshop)/ Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 16 Vacancies Between 20 to 25 years Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew)/ Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100)/ 160 Vacancies Between 20 to 25 years

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - UPPER AGE RELAXATION (As on 16th March 2020)

Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years Ex-Servicemen (after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date) General 3 years OBC 6 years SC/ST 8 years Central Govt. Civilian Employees and Department Candidates (who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date of application) General 5 years OBC 8 years SC/ST 10 years Children and dependent family of those killed in the Communal riots of the year 1984 and Gujarat riots of the year 2002 General 5 years OBC 8 years SC/ST 10 years

Note:

Candidates should note that only the date of birth as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate or an equivalent certificate on the Last date of submission of application will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (As on 16th March 2020)

Below are the educational qualification details for the BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Posts:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies Educational Qualification Sub-Inspector (SI-Master)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 5 Vacancies 1) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University, and: 2) Second Class Master Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 9 Vacancies 1) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University, and; 2) First Class Engine Driver Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 3 Vacancies Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Three years Diploma in Mechanical or Marine Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution Head Constable (HC-Master)/ Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 56 Vacancies 1) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and; 2) Serang Certificate Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver)/ Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 68 Vacancies 1) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and; 2) Possessing 2nd Class Engine Driver Certificate. Head Constable (HC-Workshop)/ Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 16 Vacancies 1) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent; and 2) Industrial Training Instituted Diploma in respective trade, i.e., Motor Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine), Electrician, Machinist/ Carpentry/ AC Technician/ Electronics and Plumbing from a recognized Institution Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew)/ Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100)/ 160 Vacancies 1) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent and; 2) One year experience in operation of Boat below 265 HP and; 3) Should know swimming in deep water without any assistance and will submit an undertaking certificate as per Annexure- ‘D- 1’ alongwith Application Form

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - PHYSICAL STANDARDS

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Physical Standard Test (PST) Categories Minimum Height Minimum Chest Schedule Tribes/Adivasis of all states and Union Territories including Nagas & Mizos 160 Cms 73 cms (Unexpanded) 78 cms (Expanded) Person belonging to (i) Hilly areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Leh & Ladakh, & North Eastern States. (ii) State of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh & Goa. (iii) Union Territory of Pondicherry, Lakshdweep, Daman & Diu & Andaman & Nicobar Islands (iv) Dogras 162.5 Cms 75 cms (Unexpanded) 80 cms (Expanded) Person belonging to other States and Union Territories 165 Cms 75 cms (Unexpanded) 80 cms (Expanded)

Note:

Weight of the candidates should be proportionate to height as per medical standards.

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - MEDICAL STANDARDS

Below are the medical Standards for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment in water wing:

a) Eye sight

Visual Acuity unaided (Near vision) Uncorrected Visual Acuity (Distant Vision) Refraction Remarks Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye N6 N9 6/6 6/9 Visual correction any kind is permitted even by glasses In right-handed person, the Right eye is better eye and vice versa. Binocular vision is required

(b) The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes, must possess CP Ill BY ISIIIARA vision and must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of his duties.

(c) Regarding tattoos on various part of body:

i) Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoos depicting religious symbol or figures and the name, as followed in India are to be permitted.

(ii) Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed.

(iii) Size: Size must be less than 1/4 of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Posts.