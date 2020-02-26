Search

BSF 2020 Eligibility Criteria HC/SI/CT Recruitment: Age Limit/Educational Qualification|10th & 12th Pass can apply!

In this article, we are going to share the eligibility criteria including the Age, Upper Age Limit, Educational/ Technical Qualification, Physical and Medical Standards, needed to be fulfilled before applying for the BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Posts.

Feb 26, 2020 16:37 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
BSF 2020 Eligibility Criteria HC/SI/CT Recruitment: Age Limit/Educational Qualification|10th & 12th Pass can apply!
BSF 2020 Eligibility Criteria HC/SI/CT Recruitment: Age Limit/Educational Qualification|10th & 12th Pass can apply!

Border Security Force has invited online application for filling up 317 vacancies for various posts of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) Water Wing under BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI. The posts are temporary but likely to get permanent. Candidates need to apply offline for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI-Master), Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop), Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver), Head Constable (HC-Master), Head Constable (HC-Workshop), Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver) & Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew). Below are important dates for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment Process:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Exam

Important Dates

Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date

17th February 2020

Offline Application Closing Date

16th March 2020

Offline Application Closing Date - For North Eastern States, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or the Union Territory of Lakshadweep

30th March 2020

1st Phase - Written Test Date

To be notified later

2nd Phase – Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical efficiency Test, Trade Test & Medical Exam

To be notified later

Check BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Exam Pattern & Syllabus

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Vacancies

Let’s have a look at 317 vacancies under BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Recruitment:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies

Post

Level in Pay Matrix

Vacancy

Sub-Inspector

(SI-Master)

Level-6

(Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)

General

04

EWS

01

OBC

-

SC

-

ST

-

Total

05

Sub-Inspector

(SI-Engine Driver)

Level-6

(Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)

General

03

EWS

01

OBC

03

SC

01

ST

01

Total

09

Sub-Inspector

(SI-Workshop)

Level-6

(Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)

General

01

EWS

-

OBC

01

SC

01

ST

-

Total

03

Head Constable

(HC-Master)

Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)

General

20

EWS

05

OBC

19

SC

05

ST

07

Total

56

Head Constable

(HC-Engine Driver)

Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)

General

24

EWS

05

OBC

22

SC

10

ST

07

Total

68

Head Constable

(HC-Workshop)

Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)

Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine)

General – 02, EWS-02, OBC-01, SC-02

Electrician (General -02)

AC Technician General – 01, OBC-01

Electronics (General -01)

Machinist (ST-01)

Carpenter (ST-01)

Plumber (General -02)

Total – 16

Constable Tradesman

(CT-Crew)

Level-3

(Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100)

General

65

EWS

17

OBC

31

SC

24

ST

23

Total

160

Total

317 (General-125, EWS-17, OBC-31, SC-24, ST-23)

Note:

a) The number of vacancies given above are subject to change (may increase or decrease). BSF reserves the right to make changes or cancel or postpone the recruitment without assigning any reason.

b) 10% of the vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen.

c) Candidates of reserve categories will be considered against the Un-reserved vacancies, if no vacancy is reserved in their category in a particular post and they are otherwise eligible for it.

d) Candidates who have not acquired the Educational/ Technical Qualification & Experience for the applied post as on 16th March 2020, i.e., closing date of application, will not be eligible and need not apply.

Before applying for the BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing, candidates should make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit, educational/ technical qualification(s), Physical Standards and Medical Standards. So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Recruitment Process:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - AGE LIMIT (As on 16th March 2020)

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies

Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies

Age Limit

Sub-Inspector (SI-Master)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 5 Vacancies

Between 22 to 28 years

Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 9 Vacancies

Between 22 to 28 years

Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 3 Vacancies

Between 22 to 25 years

Head Constable (HC-Master)/ Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 56 Vacancies

Between 20 to 25 years

Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver)/ Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 68 Vacancies

Between 20 to 25 years

Head Constable (HC-Workshop)/ Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 16 Vacancies

Between 20 to 25 years

Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew)/ Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100)/ 160 Vacancies

Between 20 to 25 years

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - UPPER AGE RELAXATION (As on 16th March 2020)

Category

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

SC/ ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

Ex-Servicemen

(after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date)

General

3 years

OBC

6 years

SC/ST

8 years

Central Govt. Civilian Employees and Department Candidates

(who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date of application)

General

5 years

OBC

8 years

SC/ST

10 years

Children and dependent family of those killed in the Communal riots of the year 1984 and Gujarat riots of the year 2002

General

5 years

OBC

8 years

SC/ST

10 years

Note:

Candidates should note that only the date of birth as recorded in the matriculation/secondary examination certificate or an equivalent certificate on the Last date of submission of application will be accepted and no subsequent request for its change will be considered or granted.

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (As on 16th March 2020)

Below are the educational qualification details for the BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Posts:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies

Post/ Pay Matrix/ Vacancies

Educational Qualification

Sub-Inspector (SI-Master)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 5 Vacancies

1) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University,

and:

2) Second Class Master Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department

Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 9 Vacancies

1) 10+2 or its equivalent from a recognized Board or University,

and;

2) First Class Engine Driver Certificate issued by the Central or State Inland Water Transport Authority or Mercantile Marine Department

Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop)/ Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400)/ 3 Vacancies

Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University

or

Three years Diploma in Mechanical or Marine Automobile Engineering from a recognized University or Institution

Head Constable (HC-Master)/ Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 56 Vacancies

1) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent

and;

2) Serang Certificate

Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver)/ Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 68 Vacancies

1) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent

and;

2) Possessing 2nd Class Engine Driver Certificate.

Head Constable (HC-Workshop)/ Level-4

(Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100)/ 16 Vacancies

1) Matriculation from a recognized Board or equivalent;

and

2) Industrial Training Instituted Diploma in respective trade, i.e., Motor Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine), Electrician, Machinist/ Carpentry/ AC Technician/ Electronics and Plumbing from a recognized Institution

Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew)/ Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100)/ 160 Vacancies

1) Matriculation from a recognized board or equivalent

and;

2) One year experience in operation of Boat below 265 HP

and;

3) Should know swimming in deep water without any assistance and will submit an undertaking certificate as per Annexure- ‘D- 1’ alongwith Application Form

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - PHYSICAL STANDARDS

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Physical Standard Test (PST)

Categories

Minimum Height

Minimum Chest

Schedule Tribes/Adivasis of all states and Union Territories including Nagas & Mizos

160 Cms

73 cms (Unexpanded)

78 cms (Expanded)

Person belonging to

(i) Hilly areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Leh & Ladakh, & North Eastern States.

(ii) State of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh & Goa.

(iii) Union Territory of Pondicherry, Lakshdweep,

Daman & Diu & Andaman & Nicobar Islands

(iv) Dogras

162.5 Cms

75 cms (Unexpanded)

80 cms (Expanded)

Person belonging to other States and Union Territories

165 Cms

75 cms (Unexpanded)

80 cms (Expanded)

Note:

Weight of the candidates should be proportionate to height as per medical standards.

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT - MEDICAL STANDARDS

Below are the medical Standards for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment in water wing:

a) Eye sight

Visual Acuity unaided (Near vision)

Uncorrected Visual Acuity (Distant Vision)

Refraction

Remarks

Better Eye

Worse Eye

Better Eye

Worse Eye

N6

N9

6/6

6/9

Visual correction any kind is permitted even by glasses

In right-handed person, the Right eye is better eye and vice versa. Binocular vision is required

(b) The candidate must not have knock knee, flat foot, varicose vein or squint in eyes, must possess CP Ill BY ISIIIARA vision and must be in good mental and bodily health and free from any physical defect likely to interfere with the efficient performance of his duties.

(c) Regarding tattoos on various part of body:

i) Content: Being a secular country, the religious sentiments of our countrymen are to be respected and thus, tattoos depicting religious symbol or figures and the name, as followed in India are to be permitted.

(ii) Location: Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of forearm but only left forearm, being non saluting limb or dorsum of the hands are to be allowed.

(iii) Size: Size must be less than 1/4 of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Posts.

Related Stories