CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2023: 1.30 Lakhs Vacancies To be Filled, 10th Pass Eligible

CRPF has 1.30 lakhs vacancies for the post of GD Constable. Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Important Dates and Other Details

CRPF GD Constable Recruitment 2023: CRPF will recruit 1.30 lakhs candidates for the post of Constable (General Duty) under General Duty Cadre, Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, (Non-Ministerial Combatant) Post through Staff Selection Commission (SSC). SSC will release the CRPF GD Constable Notification 2023 in due course of time. Candidates, then, apply online on the website rect.crpf.gov.in or ssc.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has published a notification for the recruitment of said posts.

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a notification regarding recruitment for around 1.30 lakh posts of constables in CRPF pic.twitter.com/XgyaOzj9GL — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2023

CRPF GD Constable Vacancies

CRPF will fill 129929 vacancies of which 125262 are for male and 4667 are for female candidates. Once the notification is released, students can check the category-wise vacancies.

CRPF GD Constable Salary

Selected candidates will be paid in the Level-3 pay matrix with a pay scale of Rs. 21700- 69100.

CRPF GD Constable Eligibility Criteria 2023

Matric or equivalent from a board or university recognised by the Central Government or State Government or equivalent Army qualification in case of Ex-Army personnel.

Physical and Medical Standard for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Central Reserve Police Force shall be applicable as per the Scheme prescribed by the Central Government from time to time.

Must qualify for Physical Efficiency Test and written examination as prescribed for Constable (General Duty) mentioned in the advertisement for recruitment.

Out of the total notified vacancies, 29,929 positions will be filled by the CRPF, out of which 1,25,262 are reserved for male candidates, and 4667 are reserved for female candidates.

CRPF GD Constable Age Limit 2023

The age of candidates should be Between 18 and 23 years. (Five years age relaxation in case of SC/ST and three years in case of OBC candidates.)

Note 1:- The crucial date for determination of the age-limit shall be as advertised by the Staff Selection Commission.

Note 2:- The upper age limit shall be relaxable upto five years for the candidates of the first batch of Ex-Agniveers.

Note 3:- The upper age-limit shall be relaxable upto three years for the candidates of Ex-Agniveers.

The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the recruitment.

Also Check:

CRPF Constable Application Form