CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2020 to release soon, Check CRPF Inspector, Sub Inspector & Other Exam 2020 Schedule @crpf.gov.in

CRPF Paramedical Admit Card 2020: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going to release admit card soon for recruitment to the various posts including Inspector, Sub Inspector, ASI, Head Constable & Other Posts. Candidates applied for CRPF Paramedical Recruitment 2020 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website of CRPF.i.e.crpf.gov.in.

The Central Reserve Police Force has scheduled the CRPF Paramedical Staff Exam 2020 on 20 December 2020 for recruitment to the various posts of Inspector, Sub Inspector, ASI, Head Constable & Others in Group “B” and “C” non-ministerial category, non-gazetted on all India basis. However, the recruitment body has yet not conducted the PET/PST. The admit cards for the written test will be allotted only to the qualified candidates only.

It is expected that the board will conduct the CRPF Paramedical PET/PST 2020 in the month of December 2020. Then, the CRPF Paramedical Staff Written Test 2020 will be conducted. All candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for latest updates.

Official Website

CRPF Paramedical Staff 2020 Written Exam Pattern

The CRPF Paramedical Staff 2020 Written Exam Admit Card will only be issued to the candidates who will qualify in PST/PET. The written test will be only one Paper containing 100 questions each carrying 01 marks (Total – 100 Marks) of 02 Hours duration in two parts.

The questions will be from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Numerical Aptitude and English/Hindi comprehension. The level of the questions will be equivalent to graduation for the ranks of CT and HC. Their level of exam will be Class X and XII respectively.

The written test will be conducted in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Jammu, Prayagraj, Ajmer, Nagpur, Muzaffarpur and Pallipuram.

This drive is being done to recruit 789 vacancies. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of PST/physical efficiency test (PET), written and Trade Test and screening of documents.