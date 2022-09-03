CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2022 (Out) @crpf.gov.in: Download Constable DME Call Letter Here

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2022 has been released by Central Reserve Police Force on crpf.gov.in: Download Here

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2022: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has released the admit card for the medical exam which is scheduled to be held from 12 September 2022 onwards for the recruitment of GD Constable at its website i.e. crpf.gov.in. Those who qualified in the PST and PET are advised to download CRPF Admit Card, right away, and appear for the medicals on their scheduled date and time.

We have provided CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card Link in this article as well:

How to Download SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CRPF - crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download E-Admit card for DV/DME & RME events of CT(GD) Exam-2021 in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles for qualified/ shortlisted candidates is scheduled from 12/09/2022 onwards’

Step 3: It will redirect to the admit card login page

Step 4: Download SSC GD Constable Medical Admit Card

The commission conducted the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) from 18 May to 09 June 2022 across the country and the result was declared on 13 July 2022. According to the result, 92,877 candidates have qualified for DME (Detailed Medical Exam).

At the time of DME, following documents will be verified:

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate to prove age, name and educational qualification.

Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority.

Valid NCC Certificate, if applicable.

Certificate from serving defense personnel

Undertaking in the format

Caste Certificate (as applicable)

Certificate from District Collector/ District Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims

Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee

The shortlisted candidates will be medically examined by the Medical Boards constituted by the CAPFs to assess their physical and medical fitness. The candidates who are qualified in the PET/ PST and DV/ Medical Examination will be considered for inclusion in the final merit list.





SSC is conducting this recruitment process for the selection of the students as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR).