CSBC Bihar Constable PET 2025 Announced: Check Physical Test Schedule & Admit Card Date

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test Date 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Physical Test Date 2025. According to the official notice published on November 18, 2025, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Bihar Constable recruitment is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2025. Candidates who qualify in the written exam must appear for the PET as the next step of the selection process. Candiates can check the complete PET schedule, reporting time, list of required documents, and all important instructions for the Bihar Police Constable PET 2025 in this article. Bihar Police Constable Physical Test Date 2025 The Bihar Police Constable written exam was successfully held on 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 July and 3 August 2025 across various exam centres in the state. After completing the written stage, the CSBC has now issued the official notification for the Bihar Police Constable PET Exam Date 2025.

According to the latest CSBC announcement dated 18 November 2025, the Bihar Police Constable PET will begin on 15 December 2025. The PET Admit Card will be released from 25 November 2025 onward. Candidates who face issues while downloading the admit card can collect a duplicate admit card from the CSBC office on 12 and 13 December 2025 between 10 AM to 5 PM. The PET date, reporting time, and venue will be clearly mentioned on the PET Admit Card. Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 The Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2025 will be released on 25 November 2025. Candidates shortlisted for the Physical Efficiency Test must visit the CSBC official portal and download their admit card using their Registration ID and Date of Birth. The admit card will include important details such as the PET date, reporting time, venue address, and exam-day instructions.

If any candidate is unable to download the admit card online, they can collect a duplicate PET Admit Card from the CSBC Office, Harding Road, Patna, on 12 and 13 December 2025, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The direct Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card download link will be updated here once it is officially activated. Bihar Police Constable Physical Test 2025 Details The Bihar Police Physical Test is a compulsory stage for all candidates who want to join the Bihar Police Force. This test checks the physical fitness, strength, and stamina of applicants through different activities and challenges. The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is conducted for posts like Bihar Police Constable, SI, Forester, and others. Candidates must clear two stages, the Physical Standard Test (PST) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to qualify for the Bihar Police Physical Test. These tests evaluate your overall physical ability, including your height, chest measurement, running speed, jumping ability, and endurance. Only candidates who perform well in both PST and PET move forward in the selection process.

Related Links Bihar Police Constable Syllabus 2025 Bihar Police Constable Exam Dates 2025 Bihar Police Physical Standard Test (PST) The Bihar Police PST is conducted to check whether a candidate meets the required physical measurements for the post they have applied for. The standards may differ slightly depending on the position, but they usually include the following: Measurement Male (Constable) Female (Constable) Height 165 cm 155 cm Chest (Only for Males) 81 cm (unexpanded) + 5 cm expansion Not applicable Weight As per required standards As per required standards Bihar Police Physical Efficiency Test (PET) The Bihar Police PET checks a candidate’s fitness level through different physical activities. These tasks may vary with each post, but usually include the following: