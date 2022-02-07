CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 for 35 Technician and Technical Assistant Posts @ceeri.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani has invited notifications for 35 Technician and Technical Assistant Posts in the Employment News February (05-11). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 01 March 2022.
Notification Details for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs:
Advertisement No. 01/2022
Important Dates for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Last date for Registration & Submission of Online application: 01 March 2022
Vacancy Details for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Technician-24
Technical Assistant-11
Technician (1)-01
Eligibility Criteria for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Technician-Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/ 10th Standard/ SSC or equivalent with Science
subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI certificate or National/ State trade certificate in Refrigeration & Air conditioning. Or
SSC/ 10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and 2 years full time experience as an apprentice trainee from a recognized Institution in Refrigeration & Air conditioning trade. Or
SSC/ 10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and 3 years of work experience in Refrigeration & Air conditioning trade in a Ministry/
Department/ Organization/ Public sector undertaking/ Autonomous Body under Government of India/ State/ UT.
Technical Assistant-Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Tech. of at least 3 years full time duration, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in Electrical Engg./ Tech. Or
Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Tech. of at least 2 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in
Electrical Engg./ Tech.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:PDF
How to Apply for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through CSIR-CEERI website www.ceeri.res.in on or before 01 March 2022.