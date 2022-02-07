CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 for 35 Technician and Technical Assistant Posts @ceeri.res.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR CEERI has invited online application for the 35 Technician and other post on its official website. Check CSIR CEERI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani has invited notifications for 35 Technician and Technical Assistant Posts in the Employment News February (05-11). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 01 March 2022.

Notification Details for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs:

Advertisement No. 01/2022

Important Dates for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Last date for Registration & Submission of Online application: 01 March 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Technician-24

Technical Assistant-11

Technician (1)-01

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Technician-Secondary School Certificate (SSC)/ 10th Standard/ SSC or equivalent with Science

subjects, with minimum 55% marks and ITI certificate or National/ State trade certificate in Refrigeration & Air conditioning. Or

SSC/ 10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and 2 years full time experience as an apprentice trainee from a recognized Institution in Refrigeration & Air conditioning trade. Or

SSC/ 10th Standard or equivalent with Science subjects, with minimum 55% marks and 3 years of work experience in Refrigeration & Air conditioning trade in a Ministry/

Department/ Organization/ Public sector undertaking/ Autonomous Body under Government of India/ State/ UT.

Technical Assistant-Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Tech. of at least 3 years full time duration, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in Electrical Engg./ Tech. Or

Diploma in Electrical Engg./ Tech. of at least 2 years full time duration in case of lateral admission in Diploma course, with minimum 60% marks and experience of 02 years in

Electrical Engg./ Tech.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How to Apply for CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through CSIR-CEERI website www.ceeri.res.in on or before 01 March 2022.