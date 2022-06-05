CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 55 Technician Posts@technician.clri.org, Check Eligibility

CSIR CLRI has invited online application for the 55 Technician Posts on its official website. Check CSIR CLRI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: CSIR Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Adyar, Chennai has invited online applications for 55 Technician posts in various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 on or before 20 June 2022.

Candidates having requisite educational qualification with enthusiastic approach and proven professional skills and zeal for innovative technical support in Research & Development activities can apply for these posts.

Notification Details for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No.02/2022

Important Dates for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 20 June 2022 (23.30 hrs IST)

Vacancy Details for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technician -55

Trade wise Vacancy

Leather Goods Maker-01

Finished Leather Maker-06

Laboratory Assistant -10

Footwear Maker-06

Sewing Technology-01

Instrument Mechanic-03

Instrument Mechanic-02

Fitter-04

Machinist-01

CoPA-03

Database System Assistant-03

Electrician-05

Plumber-02

Draughtsman-01

Mason-01

Carpentry-03

Electronic Mechanic-02

Digital Photography-01



Eligibility Criteria for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Leather Goods Maker-SSC/10th Standard/SSC or equivalent with Science subjects with 55% marks and ITI Certificate in Leather Goods Maker or National/State Trade certificate in Leather Goods Maker (OR) SSC/10th Std. or equivalent with Science subjects with minimum 55% marks and 2 years full time experience as an apprentice trainee from a recognized Institution in

Leather Goods Maker (OR) SSC/10th Std. or equivalent with Science subjects with minimum 55% marks and 3 years of work experience in Leather Goods manufacturing in a Ministry / Department / Organisation /Public Sector Undertaking / Autonomous Body underGoI/State / UT.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=csir-clri-recruitment-2022-job-notification.pdf

How to Apply for CSIR CLRI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Eligible candidates can apply only through online application in the link

available on CSIR-CLRI’s website https://clri.org on or before 20 June 2022. Check the notification link for details in this regards.