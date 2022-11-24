CSIR CSMCRI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Apprentice Post at portal.mhrdnats.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CSIR- CSMCRI has invited online application for the Apprentice Post on its official website. Check CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification: CSIR -Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute (CSMCRI) has invited applications for the 36 Apprentice Posts in various trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 30 November 2022.



Notification Details CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement No. : Apprentice/Dec-2022

Important Date CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

Vacancy Details CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Fitter- 01

Electrician -03

Carpenter-01

Plumber-01

Instrument Mechanic -02

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning-04

Draughtsman (Civil) -01

Electronic Mechanic -02

COPA-15

Turner-01

Welder- 01

Mechanical Engineering-03

Civil Engineering-01

Eligibility Criteria CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Fitter- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Electrician -ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Carpenter- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Plumber- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Instrument Mechanic -ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Draughtsman (Civil) -ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Electronic Mechanic -ITI Pass in concerned Trade

COPA- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Turner- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Welder- ITI Pass in concerned Trade

Mechanical Engineering-Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Civil Engineering-Diploma in Civil Engineering

How To Download: CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notification for Engagement of Apprentices at Central Salt & Marine Chemicals Research Institute G B Marg, Gujarat.' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.



CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply CSIR- CSMCRI Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can registered themselves on the Apprenticeship Portal (website) and submit their applications in the prescribed pro-forma in the Recruitment Cell of the Institute on or before 30 November 2022.