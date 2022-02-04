JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 for Scientist and Others @ncl-india.org, Check Application Process

CSIR NCL has invited online application for the 20 Scientist and other post on its official website. Check CSIR NCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Created On: Feb 4, 2022 12:22 IST
CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022
CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022

CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification: CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) has invited applications for the posts of Scientist, Sr. Scientist and Principal Scientist. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 10 March 2022.

In a bid to apply for CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification candidates should have certain educational qualification including Ph.D. (submitted) in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology/Polymer Engineering/Material Science/Material Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. 

Notification Details for CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job :
NCL/01-2022/Scientist (ABSTRACT)

Important Dates for CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification:
Last date for receipt of online applications : 10 March 2022
Last date for receipt of hard copy applications : 21 March 2022

Vacancy Details for CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification:
Scientist-10
Sr. Scientist-04
Principal Scientist-06

Eligibility Criteria for CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Scientist-Ph.D. (submitted) in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology /Polymer Engineering/Material Science/Material Engineering

Sr. Scientist: Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Technology / Material
Engineering/Polymer Engineering OR Ph.D. in Material Science with two years of post
Ph.D. experience in relevant R&D areas.

Principal Scientist: Ph.D. in Chemistry/Biochemistry/Pharmacology/Pharmaceutics
with three years post-Ph.D. experience in the relevant R&D areas.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Desirable Qualification/Job Specification and others for these posts. 

Upper Age Limit (as on last date of online application):
Scientist-32 years
Sr. Scientist-37 years
Principal Scientist-45 years


CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for CSIR NCL Laboratory 2022 Job Notification:
Eligible candidates can apply online only through our website
https://recruit.ncl.res.in and will have to send the hard copy of online application form along
with self attested copies of all the educational certificates, mark sheets, experience
certificates etc. through Registered / Speed post only on or before 10 March 2022. 

