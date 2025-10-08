UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. The syllabus covers all essential topics under Part A: Principles and Functions of Management and Part B: Business Finance and Marketing, along with project work in Part C.

Students can find detailed units on management principles, business environment, planning, organising, staffing, directing, controlling, financial management, financial markets, marketing, and consumer protection. The UK Class 12 Business Studies 2026 exam will be conducted for 100 marks over a duration of 3 hours. Students can download the complete UK Board Class 12 Business Studies 2025-26 PDF from this article easily.

