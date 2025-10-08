UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF

UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: The Uttarakhand Board has released the UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26 for students preparing for the upcoming board exams. The syllabus covers all essential topics under Part A: Principles and Functions of Management and Part B: Business Finance and Marketing, along with project work in Part C.
Students can find detailed units on management principles, business environment, planning, organising, staffing, directing, controlling, financial management, financial markets, marketing, and consumer protection. The UK Class 12 Business Studies 2026 exam will be conducted for 100 marks over a duration of 3 hours. Students can download the complete UK Board Class 12 Business Studies 2025-26 PDF from this article easily.
UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26
Students can check the below tables for Uttarakhand Baord Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-25:
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Unit 1: Nature and Significance of Management
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Management – Concept, Objectives, and Importance
|
Understand the concept of management.
Explain the meaning of ‘Effectiveness and Efficiency’.
Discuss the objectives of management.
Describe the importance of management.
|
Management as Science, Art, and Profession
|
Examine the nature of management as a science, art, and profession.
|
Levels of Management
|
Understand the role of top, middle, and lower levels of management.
|
Management Functions – Planning, Organising, Staffing, Directing, and Controlling
|
Explain the functions of management.
|
Coordination – Concept and Importance
|
Discuss the concept and characteristics of coordination.
Explain the importance of coordination.
Unit 3: Business Environment
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Business Environment – Concept and Importance
|
Understand the concept of ‘Business Environment’.
Describe the importance of business environment.
|
Dimensions of Business Environment – Economic, Social, Technological, Political, and Legal
|
Describe the various dimensions of the ‘Business Environment’.
|
Demonetization – Concept and Features
|
Understand the concept of demonetization.
Unit 4: Planning
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Planning – Concept, Importance, and Limitations
|
- Understand the concept of planning.
- Describe the importance of planning.
- Understand the limitations of planning.
|
Planning Process
|
- Describe the steps in the process of planning.
|
Single-use and Standing Plans – Objectives, Strategy, Policy, Procedure, Method, Rule, Budget, and Programme
|
- Develop an understanding of single-use and standing plans.
- Describe objectives, policies, strategy, procedure, method, rule, budget, and programme as types of plans.
Unit 5: Organising
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Organising – Concept and Importance
|
Understand the concept of organizing as a structure and as a process.
Explain the importance of organising.
|
Organising Process
|
Describe the steps in the process of organizing.
|
Structure of Organisation – Functional and Divisional Concept
|
Describe functional and divisional structures of organisation.
Explain the advantages, disadvantages, and suitability of functional and divisional structure.
|
Formal and Informal Organisation – Concept
|
Understand the concept of formal and informal organisation.
Discuss the advantages and disadvantages of formal and informal organisation.
|
Delegation – Concept, Elements, and Importance
|
Understand the concept of delegation.
Describe the elements of delegation.
Appreciate the importance of delegation.
|
Decentralisation – Concept and Importance
|
Understand the concept of decentralisation.
Explain the importance of decentralisation.
Differentiate between delegation and decentralisation.
Unit 6: Staffing
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Staffing – Concept and Importance of Staffing
|
Understand the concept of staffing.
Explain the importance of staffing.
|
Staffing as a Part of Human Resource Management Concept
|
Understand the specialized duties and activities performed by Human Resource Management.
|
Staffing Process
|
Describe the steps in the process of staffing.
|
Recruitment Process
|
Understand the meaning of recruitment.
Discuss the sources of recruitment.
Explain the merits and demerits of internal and external sources of recruitment.
|
Selection Process
|
Understand the meaning of selection.
Describe the steps involved in the process of selection.
|
Training and Development – Concept and Importance, Methods of Training on the Job and Off the Job
|
Understand the concept of training and development.
Appreciate the importance of training to the organisation and employees.
Discuss the meaning of induction training, vestibule training, apprenticeship training, and internship training.
Differentiate between training and development.
Discuss on the job and off the job methods of training.
Unit 7: Directing:
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Directing – Concept and Importance
|
Describe the concept of directing.
Discuss the importance of directing.
|
Elements of Directing
|
Describe the various elements of directing.
|
Motivation – Concept, Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, Financial and Non-Financial Incentives
|
Understand the concept of motivation.
Develop an understanding of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.
Discuss the various financial and non-financial incentives.
|
Leadership – Concept, Styles: Authoritative, Democratic, and Laissez-Faire
|
Understand the concept of leadership.
Understand the various styles of leadership.
|
Communication – Concept, Formal and Informal Communication, Barriers, and How to Overcome Them
|
Understand the concept of communication.
Understand the elements of the communication process.
Discuss the concept of formal and informal communication.
Discuss the various barriers to effective communication.
Suggest measures to overcome barriers to communication.
Unit 8: Controlling:
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Controlling – Concept and Importance
|
Understand the concept of controlling.
Explain the importance of controlling.
|
Relationship between Planning and Controlling
|
Describe the relationship between planning and controlling.
|
Steps in the Process of Control
|
Discuss the steps in the process of controlling.
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
Unit 9: Financial Management:
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Financial Management – Concept, Role, and Objectives
|
Understand the concept of financial management.
Explain the role of financial management in an organisation.
Discuss the objectives of financial management.
|
Financial Decisions – Investment, Financing, and Dividend: Meaning and Factors Affecting
|
Discuss the three financial decisions and the factors affecting them.
|
Financial Planning – Concept and Importance
|
Describe the concept of financial planning and its objectives.
Explain the importance of financial planning.
|
Capital Structure – Concept and Factors Affecting Capital Structure
|
Understand the concept of capital structure.
Describe the factors determining the choice of an appropriate capital structure of a company.
|
Fixed and Working Capital – Concept and Factors Affecting Their Requirements
|
Understand the concept of fixed and working capital.
Describe the factors determining the requirements of fixed and working capital.
Unit 10: Financial Markets
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Financial Markets – Concept
|
Understand the concept of financial market.
|
Money Market – Concept
|
Understand the concept of money market.
|
Capital Market and Its Types (Primary and Secondary)
|
Discuss the concept of capital market.
Explain primary and secondary markets as types of capital market.
Differentiate between capital market and money market.
Distinguish between primary and secondary markets.
|
Stock Exchange – Functions and Trading Procedure
|
Give the meaning of a stock exchange.
Explain the functions of a stock exchange.
Discuss the trading procedure in a stock exchange.
Give the meaning of depository services and demat account as used in the trading procedure of securities.
|
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) – Objectives and Functions
|
State the objectives of SEBI.
Explain the functions of SEBI.
Unit 11: Marketing:
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Marketing – Concept, Functions, and Philosophies
|
Understand the concept of marketing.
Explain the features of marketing.
Discuss the functions of marketing.
Explain the marketing philosophies.
|
Marketing Mix – Concept and Elements
|
Understand the concept of marketing mix.
Describe the elements of marketing mix.
|
Product – Branding, Labelling, and Packaging – Concept
|
Understand the concept of product as an element of marketing mix.
Understand the concept of branding, labelling, and packaging.
|
Price – Concept, Factors Determining Price
|
Understand the concept of price as an element of marketing mix.
Describe the factors determining price of a product.
|
Physical Distribution – Concept, Components, and Channels of Distribution
|
Understand the concept of physical distribution.
Explain the components of physical distribution.
Describe the various channels of distribution.
|
Promotion – Concept and Elements; Advertising, Personal Selling, Sales Promotion, and Public Relations
|
Understand the concept of promotion as an element of marketing mix.
Describe the elements of promotion mix.
Understand the concept of advertising.
Understand the concept of sales promotion.
Discuss the concept of public relations.
Unit 12: Consumer Protection:
|
Topics
|
Learning Outcomes / Concepts to be Covered
|
Consumer Protection – Concept and Importance
|
Understand the concept of consumer protection.
Describe the importance of consumer protection.
Discuss the scope of Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
|
The Consumer Protection Act, 2019 – Meaning, Consumer Rights and Responsibilities, Complaint Filing, Redressal Machinery, Remedies
|
Understand the concept of a consumer according to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Explain consumer rights.
Understand the responsibilities of consumers.
Understand who can file a complaint and against whom.
Discuss the legal redressal machinery under Consumer Protection Act, 2019.
Examine the remedies available to the consumer under the Act.
|
Consumer Awareness – Role of Consumer Organizations and NGOs
|
Describe the role of consumer organizations and NGOs in protecting consumers’ interests.
UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2025-26
UK Class 12 Business Studies students can check the detailed marking scheme for the academic year 2025-26 here. The scheme provides the distribution of marks for each unit and part of the syllabus, helping students understand the weightage of topics and plan their preparation effectively.
|
Part
|
Units / Topics
|
Marks
|
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
|
1. Nature and Significance of Management
|
16
|
2. Principles of Management
|
3. Business Environment
|
4. Planning
|
14
|
5. Organising
|
6. Staffing
|
20
|
7. Directing
|
8. Controlling
|
Total (Part A)
|
50
|
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
|
9. Financial Management
|
15
|
10. Financial Markets
|
11. Marketing Management
|
15
|
12. Consumer Protection
|
Total (Part B)
|
30
|
Part C: Project Work (One)
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Download Link:
|
UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-26: Download Free PDF
The UK Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2025-25 provides a clear roadmap for Class 12 students. Understanding the marking scheme and unit-wise topics helps in effective preparation. Downloading the PDF ensures students can plan and revise systematically to score well in the 2026 board exams.
