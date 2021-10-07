CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 for 64 Project Associate and Other Posts @csir.res.in, Check Application Process

CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: The CSIR-Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (CSIR-TKDL) Unit has issued notifications for Project Associate-I, Senior Project Associate and other Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 October 2021.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Proficiency in one or more software products/BSMS (Siddha)/Bachelor in Sowa Rigpa medicine with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notifiation can apply for these posts.
Candidates willing to apply for CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.
Notification Details for CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Advertisement No.: TKDL/03/2021
Important Date for CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 October 2021
Vacancy Details for CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Project Associate-I(Information Technology) Code: TKP501-01
Senior Project Associate (Siddha) Code: TKC501-03
Project Associate-II (Siddha) Code: TKC502-04
Project Associate-I (Siddha) Code: TKC503-11
Project Associate-II (Siddha) Code: TKD501-01
Senior Project Associate (Sowa Rigpa)Code: TKL50-01
Project Associate-I (Sowa Rigpa) Code: TKL502-02
Project Associate-I (Sowa Rigpa) Code: TKP502-05
Eligibility Criteria for CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Educational Qualification
Project Associate-I(Information Technology) Code: TKP501-Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology from a recognized University or equivalent
Senior Project Associate (Siddha) Code: TKC501-BSMS (Siddha) from a recognized University or equivalent; and four years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organisations and Scientific activities and service OR
MD (Siddha) from a recognized University or equivalent
Project Associate-II (Siddha) Code: TKC502-BSMS (Siddha) from a recognized University or equivalent; and two years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organisations and Scientific activities and service
Project Associate-I (Siddha) Code: TKC503-BSMS (Siddha) from recognized University or equivalent
Project Associate-II (Siddha) Code: TKD501-BSMS (Siddha) from a recognized University or equivalent; and two years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organisations and Scientific activities and service
Senior Project Associate (Sowa Rigpa)Code: TKL50-Bachelor’s degree in Sowa Rigpa medicine from recognized University or equivalent; and four years’ experience in R&D in Industrial and Academic Institutions or S&T Organisations and Scientific activities and serviceOR
Master’s degree in Sowa Rigpa medicine from a recognized University or equivalent
Project Associate-I (Sowa Rigpa) Code: TKL502-Bachelor’s degree in Sowa Rigpa medicine from recognized University or equivalent
Project Associate-I (Sowa Rigpa) Code: TKP502-Bachelor’s degree in Sowa Rigpa medicine from recognized University or equivalent
CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification: PDF
How to Apply for CSIR-TKDL Recruitment 2021 Jobs Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 26 October 2021, 5:30PM.