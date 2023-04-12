CSIR UGC NET 2023 Registration Last Date Extended: Now Apply Till April 17@at csirnet.nta.nic.in, Check Update

National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for CSIR UGC NET 2023 till Apr 17, 2023 on its official website- https://csirnet.nta.nic.in . Check update here.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Update: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a short notice regarding extension of the registration deadline for CSIR UGC NET 2023 on its official website. Candidates willing to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023 can now apply till April 17, 2023. Earlier the last date for submission of application form for CSIR UGC NET 2023 was Apr 10, 2023. All those candidates who have to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023 can download the short notice from the official website- https://csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Alternatively you can download the extension of last date notice for submission of applications for Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2022 and June 2023 examination directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CSIR UGC NET 2023 Update





Important Dates

Last date for Submission of Exam Forms April 17, 2023 Last date for Payment of Exam Fee Apr 10, 2023 Correction window Apr 19 to Apr 25, 2023.



It is noted that the registration process for CSIR NET 2023 commenced on March 10, 2023 and the last date to apply was Apr 10, 2023. As per new revised schedule, the correction window will be activated from April 19 to April 25 for the CSIT NET 2023 application process.



Candidates should note that there is no change in the date of exam. The exam will be held during 6th to 8th June, 2023 as stated in the information bulletin earlier.

You can apply for CSIR NET 2023 after following the steps given below.

CSIR NET 2023: Steps to to apply