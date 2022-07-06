CSL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 330 Workmen Posts @cochinshipyard.in, Check Eligibility

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the 330 Workmen Posts on its official website. Check CSL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Updated: Jul 6, 2022 10:49 IST
CSL Recruitment 2022
CSL Recruitment 2022

CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India is hiring candidates for recruitment to the 330 Workmen Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 15 July 2022. 

Candidates willing to apply for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Notification Details for CSL Recruitment 2022 : 
CSL/P&A/RECTT/CONTRACT/Selection of contract workmen/2022/11 

Important Dates for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 July 2022 

Vacancy Details for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Sheet Metal Worker -56
Welder-68
Fitter -21
Mechanic Diesel-13
Mechanic Motor Vehicle-05
Plumber-40
Painter -14
Electrician -28
Crane Operator(EOT) -19
Electronic Mechanic-23
Instrument Mechanic -24
Shipwright Wood -13
Machinist -02    
Air Conditioner technician -02
Draughtsman (Civil)-02

Eligibility Criteria for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: 
Educational Qualification:
Sheet Metal Worker -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Sheet
Metal Worker or Fitter. 
Welder-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric). 
Fitter -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Fitter
Mechanic Diesel-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Mechanic Diesel. 
Mechanic Motor Vehicle-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Mechanic Motor Vehicle.
Plumber-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Plumber. 

Painter -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Painter
Electrician -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Electrician. 
Crane Operator(EOT) -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Electrician or Electronic Mechanic. 
Electronic Mechanic-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Electronic Mechanic. 
Instrument Mechanic -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Instrument Mechanic. 
Shipwright Wood -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Shipwright Wood or Carpenter. 
Machinist -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Machinist. 
 Air Conditioner technician -Pass in SSLC and ITI-NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of
Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic. 
Draughtsman (Civil)-Pass in SSLC and ITI-NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Draughtsman (Civil).

CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF


How to Apply for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification:  
Candidates can go through the instructions on the online application page, complete the Registration and submit their application online through  the online application facility and the facility can be accessed through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page → CSL, Kochi). Last Date for Submission of Application is 15 July 2022 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for CSL Recruitment 2022?

Last Date for Submission of Application for the CSL Recruitment 2022 is 15 July 2022.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in CSL Recruitment 2022?

Vacancy Details for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Sheet Metal Worker -56 Welder-68 Fitter -21 Mechanic Diesel-13 Mechanic Motor Vehicle-05 Plumber-40 Painter -14 Electrician -28 Crane Operator(EOT) -19 Electronic Mechanic-23 Instrument Mechanic -24 Shipwright Wood -13 Machinist -02 Air Conditioner technician -02 Draughtsman (Civil)-02

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CSL Recruitment 2022?

Candidats should have passed in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the concerned trade.

What are the Jobs in CSL Recruitment 2022?

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has published notification for recruitment to the 330 Workmen Posts on its official website.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationCSL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 330 Workmen Posts @cochinshipyard.in, Check Eligibility
Notification DateJul 6, 2022
Last Date of SubmissionJul 15, 2022
CityCochin
StateKerala
CountryIndia
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.