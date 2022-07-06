CSL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 330 Workmen Posts @cochinshipyard.in, Check Eligibility

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has invited online application for the 330 Workmen Posts on its official website. Check CSL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a premier Mini Ratna Company of Government of India is hiring candidates for recruitment to the 330 Workmen Posts. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode latest by 15 July 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Notification Details for CSL Recruitment 2022 :

CSL/P&A/RECTT/CONTRACT/Selection of contract workmen/2022/11

Important Dates for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 July 2022

Vacancy Details for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Sheet Metal Worker -56

Welder-68

Fitter -21

Mechanic Diesel-13

Mechanic Motor Vehicle-05

Plumber-40

Painter -14

Electrician -28

Crane Operator(EOT) -19

Electronic Mechanic-23

Instrument Mechanic -24

Shipwright Wood -13

Machinist -02

Air Conditioner technician -02

Draughtsman (Civil)-02

Eligibility Criteria for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Sheet Metal Worker -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Sheet

Metal Worker or Fitter.

Welder-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Welder/ Welder (Gas & Electric).

Fitter -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Fitter

Mechanic Diesel-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Mechanic Diesel.

Mechanic Motor Vehicle-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Mechanic Motor Vehicle.

Plumber-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Plumber.

Painter -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Painter

Electrician -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Electrician.

Crane Operator(EOT) -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Electrician or Electronic Mechanic.

Electronic Mechanic-Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Electronic Mechanic.

Instrument Mechanic -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Instrument Mechanic.

Shipwright Wood -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Shipwright Wood or Carpenter.

Machinist -Pass in SSLC and ITI –NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Machinist.

Air Conditioner technician -Pass in SSLC and ITI-NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of

Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Mechanic.

Draughtsman (Civil)-Pass in SSLC and ITI-NTC (National Trade Certificate) in the trade of Draughtsman (Civil).

CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF







How to Apply for CSL Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates can go through the instructions on the online application page, complete the Registration and submit their application online through the online application facility and the facility can be accessed through the website www.cochinshipyard.in (Career page → CSL, Kochi). Last Date for Submission of Application is 15 July 2022