CTET Results: CBSE has released List of Qualified Candidates of 2014 to 2017 Exams & Marks; PDF Download Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CTET Results for the CTET Exams conducted from 2014 to 2017 in both the sessions. The CTET Result file contains the List of Qualified Candidates who appeared in the CTET exams during 2014 - 2017. The List is available in PDF file format and contains Roll Number & Name of Candidates, their Father's Name, Marks in Paper 1/2 and their result status - Qualified/ Not Qualified/ Not Applicable. We have shared below the complete lists in PDF Download format. Candidates who appeared for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) during these years can download the list now.

CTET exam is conducted twice every year. Earlier, the CBSE used to conduct the sessions of CTET exam in February and September every year. However, now the exam is conducted in July and December. Since 2014, the CTET exam was held twice every year, except in 2017. CBSE did not conduct the examination in any of the sessions in the year 2017. However, the exam was conducted in 2018 and 2019 in both the sessions. Now, in 2020, the CTET July exam was scheduled to be held on 5th July. However, the exam has been postponed due to the outbreak of novel Coronavirus across the country. The new exam date of the CTET July 2020 edition will be announced soon by the CBSE. Meanwhile, the board has released the list of candidates who gave the CTET exam in 2014, 2015 and 2016 years.

Let's have a look at these lists of qualified candidates below in PDF file format:

List of Qualified Candidates From CTET Exams 2014-2017

Content of the List of Qualified Candidates

The list released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) contains the following information:

- Roll Number of Candidates

- Name of the Candidates who gave the exam

- Candidates' Father's Name

- Marks obtained in Paper 1/2 or both

- Result status - Qualified OR Not Qualified OR Not Applicable

What happened with candidates who qualified CTET Exam?

Candidates who were successful in qualifying the CTET 2020 Exam were awarded with the CTET Certificate which made them eligible to apply for the teaching jobs in Central schools like KVS, NVS, Army School and others. However, only qualifying the CTET exam did not make them eligible for direct recruitment in the schools. Candidates need to clear the selection process of the respective school or board to get a teaching job in primary or upper primary schools.