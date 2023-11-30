CU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Calcutta University UG Result at wbresults.nic.in

CU Result 2023 OUT: Calcutta University (CU) declared the 2nd semester results of the various UG B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Calcutta University result.

CU Result 2023 OUT: Calcutta University Rewa has recently released the main results for various UG and PG courses like B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com. Calcutta University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the wbresults.nic.in result 2023 by their roll number.

Calcutta University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Calcutta University released the 2nd semester results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Calcutta University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- wbresults.nic.in/exametc.com.

Calcutta University Results 2023 Click here OR Click here

How to Download Calcutta University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG courses like B.A, B.Sc, B.Com, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the CU result PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of results- wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com

Step 2: Click on your course

Step 3: Enter the roll number and captcha and click on ‘Show result”

Step 4: Check the results and download it

Direct Links to Download CU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for CU Results for various examinations.

Course Result Links B.A. (Honours/General/Major) 2nd Semester Click here B.Com. (Honours/General/Major) 2nd Semester Click here B.Sc. (Honours/General/Major) 2nd Semester Click here

Calcutta University: Highlights

Calcutta University is located in Kolkata, West Bengal. The university was established on 24 January 1857 and is the oldest multidisciplinary university of Indian Subcontinent and South East Asian Region. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, and other courses in the departments like seven faculties: arts, commerce, social welfare and business management, education, journalism and library science, engineering and technology, fine arts, music and home science, law and science.