How to Start Preparation for CUET with Class 12th for 2026 Exam? Expert Tips Here

How to Start Preparation for CUET with Class 12: CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is conducted by the National Testing Agency so that students can get admission into UG courses in central universities like Delhi University (DU), BHU, JNU, and many others. The scores achieved in CUET are important for admission.
Also, check: NEET Exam Syllabus 2026
CUET 2026 Preparation with Class 12: Important Highlights
Students can check the important highlights here:
|
Highlight
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
CUET (Common University Entrance Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Level
|
Undergraduate entrance exam for central, state, and private universities
|
Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
Exam Sections
|
Section 1: Language, Section 2: Domain Subjects, Section 3: General Test (optional)
|
Syllabus Base
|
NCERT Class 12 syllabus for Domain Subjects
|
Best Time to Start Preparation
|
Alongside Class 12 studies (from the start of the academic year)
|
Preparation Strategy
|
Combine theory learning (for boards) with MCQ practice (for CUET)
|
Key Focus Areas
|
Domain subjects, Language comprehension, Reasoning & GK (if applicable)
|
Useful Resources
|
NCERT Books, PYQs, CUET Guidebooks (Arihant/Oswaal), Mock Tests, Jagran Josh CUET section
|
Tip for Success
|
Stay consistent, follow a balanced timetable, revise regularly, and attempt mock tests
Expert Tips to Prepare for CUET Alongside Class 12 (2026 Exam)
Students can check the preparation plan for the following:
|
Tip No.
|
Tip
|
What to Do
|
Why It’s Important
|
1️
|
Start Early
|
Begin CUET prep from the beginning of Class 12 session
|
Reduces stress later and gives time for practice
|
2️
|
Understand CUET Syllabus
|
Match CUET domain subjects with Class 12 subjects
|
Saves time and effort, ensures dual preparation
|
3️
|
Use NCERT Books
|
Stick to NCERT textbooks for domain subjects like History, Physics, Accountancy etc.
|
NCERT is the base for both Class 12 boards and CUET
|
4️
|
Practice MCQs Weekly
|
Solve MCQs from CUET guidebooks, Exemplar books, PYQs
|
Improves speed, accuracy, and concept clarity
|
5️
|
Read Daily for Language Section
|
Practice comprehension, grammar, and vocabulary for Section 1
|
Builds confidence and helps in scoring high
|
6️
|
Devote Fixed Weekly Time to CUET
|
Reserve 4–6 hours/week for CUET-specific prep (MCQs + reasoning + revision)
|
Keeps momentum steady without affecting board studies
|
7️
|
Include General Test If Needed
|
Prepare reasoning, quantitative aptitude & current affairs if your course needs Section 3
|
Not all courses require it, check university/course requirement
|
8️
|
Attempt Topic-Wise & Full Mock Tests
|
Begin with topic-wise quizzes and shift to full mocks from January/February 2026
|
Helps track progress and improve time management
|
9️
|
Revise Regularly
|
Make weekly revision goals for both Class 12 and CUET topics
|
Strengthens memory and helps in long-term retention
|
10
|
Stay Consistent, Not Perfect
|
Study for 1–2 hours daily for CUET without compromising board study routine
|
Consistency over cramming is the key to success
Sample Weekly Study Plan
We are providing the sample weekly study plan as well for the students to understand and plan their schedule effectively.
|
Day
|
Board Study Focus (2–3 hrs)
|
CUET Prep Focus (1–2 hrs)
|
Monday
|
Class 12 Subject Theory
|
English Comprehension Practice + Domain MCQs
|
Tuesday
|
Class 12 Subject Notes & Questions
|
Logical Reasoning Practice (if applicable)
|
Wednesday
|
Board Revision + Writing Practice
|
MCQs + PYQs from Domain Subject
|
Thursday
|
Concept-based Study (Difficult Topics)
|
Vocabulary + Grammar Exercises
|
Friday
|
Practical/Project Work
|
GK & Current Affairs Quiz (Section 3 prep if needed)
|
Saturday
|
Sample Paper Practice (Boards)
|
CUET Mock (Section-wise)
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Revision
|
Full-length CUET Mock or Doubt Solving
CUET 2026 Exam Structure
Students can check the section-wise exam structure below:
|
Section
|
Name
|
What It Includes
|
Who Should Attempt
|
Section 1
|
Language Test
|
Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar (English / regional languages)
|
Compulsory for all students – choose from listed languages
|
Section 2
|
Domain Subjects
|
Subjects from Class 12 like Physics, Business Studies, History, Accountancy, etc.
|
Based on course/university requirements
|
Section 3
|
General Test
|
Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Basic Maths
|
Required only for certain courses (like BBA, BCA, etc.)
We have listed the study plan structure in a table format for the students to understand easily. With this plan, students can easily start preparing for the exam.
Other Related Links
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation