How to Start Preparation for CUET with Class 12th for 2026 Exam? Expert Tips Here

Preparation for CUET 2026 Exam: The CUET 2026 Exam will play an important role in deciding which central university or college students can get into after their 12th class. To clear the exam, they need to go for good preparation. Many students get confused about how to manage class 12th studies with CUET. The solution is provided here. Read the full article to know.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 3, 2025, 14:52 IST

How to Start Preparation for CUET with Class 12: CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is conducted by the National Testing Agency so that students can get admission into UG courses in central universities like Delhi University (DU), BHU, JNU, and many others. The scores achieved in CUET are important for admission. 

CUET 2026 Preparation with Class 12: Important Highlights

Students can check the important highlights here: 

Highlight

Details

Exam Name

CUET (Common University Entrance Test)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Level

Undergraduate entrance exam for central, state, and private universities

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Sections

Section 1: Language, Section 2: Domain Subjects, Section 3: General Test (optional)

Syllabus Base

NCERT Class 12 syllabus for Domain Subjects

Best Time to Start Preparation

Alongside Class 12 studies (from the start of the academic year)

Preparation Strategy

Combine theory learning (for boards) with MCQ practice (for CUET)

Key Focus Areas

Domain subjects, Language comprehension, Reasoning & GK (if applicable)

Useful Resources

NCERT Books, PYQs, CUET Guidebooks (Arihant/Oswaal), Mock Tests, Jagran Josh CUET section

Tip for Success

Stay consistent, follow a balanced timetable, revise regularly, and attempt mock tests

Expert Tips to Prepare for CUET Alongside Class 12 (2026 Exam)

Students can check the preparation plan for the following: 

Tip No.

Tip

What to Do

Why It’s Important

1️

Start Early

Begin CUET prep from the beginning of Class 12 session

Reduces stress later and gives time for practice

2️

Understand CUET Syllabus

Match CUET domain subjects with Class 12 subjects

Saves time and effort, ensures dual preparation

3️

Use NCERT Books

Stick to NCERT textbooks for domain subjects like History, Physics, Accountancy etc.

NCERT is the base for both Class 12 boards and CUET

4️

Practice MCQs Weekly

Solve MCQs from CUET guidebooks, Exemplar books, PYQs

Improves speed, accuracy, and concept clarity

5️

Read Daily for Language Section

Practice comprehension, grammar, and vocabulary for Section 1

Builds confidence and helps in scoring high

6️

Devote Fixed Weekly Time to CUET

Reserve 4–6 hours/week for CUET-specific prep (MCQs + reasoning + revision)

Keeps momentum steady without affecting board studies

7️

Include General Test If Needed

Prepare reasoning, quantitative aptitude & current affairs if your course needs Section 3

Not all courses require it, check university/course requirement

8️

Attempt Topic-Wise & Full Mock Tests

Begin with topic-wise quizzes and shift to full mocks from January/February 2026

Helps track progress and improve time management

9️

Revise Regularly

Make weekly revision goals for both Class 12 and CUET topics

Strengthens memory and helps in long-term retention

10

Stay Consistent, Not Perfect

Study for 1–2 hours daily for CUET without compromising board study routine

Consistency over cramming is the key to success

Sample Weekly Study Plan

We are providing the sample weekly study plan as well for the students to understand and plan their schedule effectively. 

Day

Board Study Focus (2–3 hrs)

CUET Prep Focus (1–2 hrs)

Monday

Class 12 Subject Theory

English Comprehension Practice + Domain MCQs

Tuesday

Class 12 Subject Notes & Questions

Logical Reasoning Practice (if applicable)

Wednesday

Board Revision + Writing Practice

MCQs + PYQs from Domain Subject

Thursday

Concept-based Study (Difficult Topics)

Vocabulary + Grammar Exercises

Friday

Practical/Project Work

GK & Current Affairs Quiz (Section 3 prep if needed)

Saturday

Sample Paper Practice (Boards)

CUET Mock (Section-wise)

Sunday

Weekly Revision

Full-length CUET Mock or Doubt Solving

CUET 2026 Exam Structure

Students can check the section-wise exam structure below: 

Section

Name

What It Includes

Who Should Attempt

Section 1

Language Test

Reading Comprehension, Vocabulary, Grammar (English / regional languages)

Compulsory for all students – choose from listed languages

Section 2

Domain Subjects

Subjects from Class 12 like Physics, Business Studies, History, Accountancy, etc.

Based on course/university requirements

Section 3

General Test

Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Basic Maths

Required only for certain courses (like BBA, BCA, etc.)

We have listed the study plan structure in a table format for the students to understand easily. With this plan, students can easily start preparing for the exam. 

