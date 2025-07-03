How to Start Preparation for CUET with Class 12th for 2026 Exam? Expert Tips Here

How to Start Preparation for CUET with Class 12: CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is conducted by the National Testing Agency so that students can get admission into UG courses in central universities like Delhi University (DU), BHU, JNU, and many others. The scores achieved in CUET are important for admission.

Also, check: NEET Exam Syllabus 2026

CUET 2026 Preparation with Class 12: Important Highlights

Students can check the important highlights here: