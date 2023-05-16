Don’t want to miss CUET UG Exam 2023: Must follow these NTA Instructions, Guidelines and FAQs on CUET UG Admit Card

CUET UG Exam 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the important CUET UG 2023 exam instructions that candidates should follow while appearing in the exam scheduled to begin on May 21. Based on the latest announcement, NTA has released the CUET UG admit card 2023 guidelines that provides complete information on what test takers must do to avoid any prohibition from appearing in the exams.
The computer-based CUET UG 2023 is scheduled to be held three slots per day between May 21 to 31 for nearly 14. 99 lakh registered candidates for admission to 250 central, state, and other participating universities/ institutions. The examination authority, NTA has released the ‘Important’ instructions before the release of the CUET UG admit card. The city intimation slip was released and CUET 2023 admit card is to be released on May 18 (expected).
Must follow NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Queries, Instructions and Guidelines while appearing in the online exam
|Question 1: What are the CUET UG 2023 exam dates/shift/timings?
|Answer: Your exam date/shift/timing will be indicated on your admit card.
|Question 2: How will I get my CUET UG 2023 Admit Card?
|Answer: The Admit Card will be uploaded on NTA website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ as per the schedule communicated through the website. Candidates need to check the Admit Card carefully for all particulars e.g. Roll No. Name, Subject Group, Date of Birth, Gender, Examination Centre Name, City, medium opted, Category etc. No physical Admit Cards will be issued
|Question 3: If I do not get my NTA CUET UG Admit Card and in case my admit card has some issue, whom should I contact?
|Answer: In case of any problem relating to downloading of your Admit card, or if the details contained therein are incorrect, you may contact the NTA Helpdesk No. 011-40759000 or 011-6922 7700 between 09:30 A.M. and 5:30 PM on weekdays or write to NTA at cuetug@nta.ac.in.
|Question 4: Where can I get the name and address of the CUET UG 2023 test centres?
|Answer: The name of your test centre will be mentioned on your Admit Card.
|Question 5: Can I change my test city after receiving NTA CUET UG 2023 Admit Card?
|Answer: No request for change of centre/exam city will be entertained under any circumstances.
|Question 6: Can I request for change in CUET UG date/shift of my exam?
|Answer: No. Any request for change of date/shift will be not be entertained.
|Question 7: What is the CUET UG reporting time at the centre?
|Answer: Reporting time starts 2 hours prior to the scheduled commencement of the exam. However, candidates are advised to report as per staggered entry slot mentioned on their Admit Card in order to avoid crowd during verification of the admit cards, registration, frisking, etc.
|Question 8: What documents do I need to carry to the CUET UG 2023 examin centre on the day of examination?
Answer: Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre: Admit Card along with Undertaking downloaded from the NTA website (a clear printout on A4 size paper)
Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the government – PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ E-Aadhaar/ Ration Card./ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo.
All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in mobile phones will NOT be considered as valid ID Proof. PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming relaxation under PwBD category.
The scribe must also carry an Undertaking regarding educational qualification, etc, passport size photograph, valid government identity proof and self-declaration regarding COVID-19 (as per above format).
You also need to carry the following: One sanitizer bottle (small) Mask and/or gloves Drinking water in a transparent bottle
A simple transparent pen One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination
Note: Candidate will not be allowed to take personal items such as mobile phones, digital/analogue watches, food items, study material, lockets, bags, electronic gadgets or any other prohibited items into the testing room. You are advised not to bring these to the test centre
|Question 9: What precaution should I take while carrying documents?
|Answer: The name on the photo identification must match with the name as shown on the Admit Card. If the name has been changed due to events such as marriage, candidate must show the relevant document like Marriage Certificate / Divorce / Decree / Legal Name Change Document at the time of examination.
|Question 10: Should I carry a paper to the exam hall for doing some rough work?
Answer: No, blank sheets for doing rough work/calculations will be provided to the candidates at the exam centre and all calculations/rough work are to be done in the blank sheets only.
Candidates are required to write their Roll Number and name on the rough sheets, as soon as the exam commences On completion of the test, candidates must drop these rough sheets along with Admit card and Undertaking in the designated box, as instructed by the invigilator on duty.
|Question 11: How do I answer questions in the computer based mode?
|Answer: Detailed guidelines on the Procedure for appearing in computer-based tests are given in the Information Bulletin. You may go through them and also take Mock Test available on the NTA website (www.nta.ac.in)
|Question 12: Can I take the CUET UG exam from any computer?
|Answer: No, a candidate will have to appear for the exam on a pre-assigned workstation of the test centre allocated to him/her mentioned in the Admit Card.
|Question 13: What precautions do I need to take during the examination?
|Answer: Each candidate has to attempt the subject as per the choice in the Application Form and indicated on the Admit Card. Please ensure that name of the subject on the screen is the same as per your Admit Card. In case of any gap please inform Invigilators immediately
|Question 14: What if I could not appear in the CUET UG 2023 exam on the scheduled date? Can I ask for a different date/shift?
|Answer: No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre/date/timings other than that allotted to them on their Admit card. Important: For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, retest shall not be held by the NTA under any circumstances.
|Question 15: What will I be provided with during the CUET UG exam?
|Answer: At the test centre, each candidate will be allotted a desk with a computer terminal and white sheets for Rough Work. Rough work cannot be done on any other paper/sheet, as no other material will be allowed inside the examination room. Candidates are required to write their Roll Number and name on the rough sheets, as soon as the exam commences. On completion of the exam, candidates will have to drop these papers in designated boxes as instructed by the invigilator. Every candidate would also be offered a mask. They would be provided material for hand sanitization too
|Question 16: If I do not take my CUET UG 2023 exam, will I be eligible for a refund?
|Answer: No, there is no provision for refund of fees.
|Question 17: Can I cancel the CUET UG 2023 exam?
|Answer: No, under no circumstances a cancellation shall be allowed.
|Question 18: Should I carry a paper to the exam hall for doing some rough work?
|Answer: There will be an on-screen timer on the top right corner of your screen which will act as count down for the allocated time. Candidates are advised to check this timer regularly and allocate their time carefully.
|Question 19: In case of any technical problems with the computer system, at the exam centre, what should I do? Will I lose time in CUET UG 2023 ?
|Answer: In case of any technical problems with the computer at the exam centre due to which you are not able to continue the exam, inform the Invigilator. He/ She would fix the issue or will map you to another PC through a proper process. Your exam time in the next session will commence from the time you discontinued your exam, There would be no loss of time for you.
|Question 20: Will the CUET UG 2023 question paper be bi-lingual or only in English?
Answer: The Tests (other than “Language” Test) are offered in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu as per the details given in Chapter 2 of Information Bulletin.
A candidate may be required to opt for one of the 13 specified languages as the medium of the paper or as the language, as per desired University’s eligibility criteria.
The question paper in respect of the Domain Specific Subjects opted and the General Test, will be bi-lingual, i.e., it will be in the language opted by the candidate and in English. In case of any discrepancy in translation, English version shall prevail except language tests (Section 1A & 1B). Medium is not the same as the “Language” opted as a component of the test.
|Question 21: What is the last time for entry into the CUET UG 2023 Exam Centre?
|Answer: Candidates are required to be in the exam centre latest, half an hour before the commencement of the exam.
CUET UG 2023: The Ministry of Education has introduced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into all Undergraduate Programs in all Central Universities. The CUET is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which was established in 2017 to administer admission tests to higher education institutions.
Nearly 14 lakh applications have been received for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) this year, registering a 41 per cent increase from the debut edition last year, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Tuesday.
Out of 16.85 lakh, 13.995 lakh paid the application fee and submitted the application form -- an increase of 4 lakh students (from last year). In 2023, there is a 41 per cent increase in the total number of students who will sit for CUET-UG," Kumar said.