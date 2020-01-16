DBS student at Harvard’s Us India Initiative 2020

The Harvard’s US India initiative conference was held in Taj Mahal Palace Hotel Mumbai on 3rd and 4th of January 2020. This is founded by Harvard college undergraduates in 2011, and is a student led organization that aims to address some of the India’s most pressing social, economic and environmental issues. Over time, HUII has grown to encompass a membership hailing from more than countries and more than different colleges around the world. For the conference at HUII Mumbai they received 10000 applications and 450 were accommodated for the conference. Among the 3 final selections from Uttarakhand was Pranav, Student of B.Sc. Program at Doon Business School.

‘HUII conference aims at inspiring youth to debate, discuss and deliberate their ideas for India's future’

The mission of the conference is to bring together India’s most accomplished minds in academia, entrepreneurship, politics, business, arts and social service and connect them with bright young Indian minds seeking to make a difference.

The two day conference showcased the kind of ideas being developed by delegates with their running business models.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by Doon Business School. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.