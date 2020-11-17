DDA Answer Key 2020 OUT for Various Posts @dda.org.in, Download Patwari, SO, Asst and Other Posts Answer Key PDF Here

DDA Answer Key 2020: Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released answer keys for various posts including Deputy Director, Asst Director, Assistant Accounts Officer, Planning Assistant, SO, Architectural Assistant, Surveyor, Stenographer, Patwari, Secretariat Asst & Mali Posts. Candidates appeared in the DDA Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 01/2020 can now download the answer keys through the official website of DDA.i.e.dda.org.in.

DDA written exam 2020 was conducted on 05, 06, 08, 09 to 12 November 2020 at various exam centres to recruit 629 vacancies. The answer keys have now been uploaded. All candidates can check DDA Various Posts Answer Key 2020 by logging on the official website. If any candidate has an objection against the DDA Various Posts Answer Key 2020, he/she may raise objections till 20 November 2020.

After analyzing the DDA Various Posts Answer Key 2020, the authority will release DDA Various Posts Final Answer Key 2020 at its website. Then, the result will be uploaded on the official website. Candidates can check their answer keys by following the easy steps given below to download DDA Various Posts Answer Key 2020.

Visit the official website. i.e. dda.org.in. Click on Jobs Section Available on the homepage. Then, Click on Direct Recruitment 2020 Then, Click on a link reads ‘ DIRECT RECRUITMENT 2020: OBJECTION MGT. LINK -REG.’ A login page will be opened. Then, Enter User ID, Password and click on submit button. The DDA Various Posts Answer Key 2020 will be opened. Candidates can raise objections if any by clicking on the objection link. Candidates are advised to submit Objections in the Question Paper and/or Answer Keys through this link only. Objections through any other mode/means/channel shall not be entertained by DDA.

DDA 2020 Patwari and Other Posts Answer Key and Objection Link

The candidates can submit Objection till 5th day (total of five days) of the start of this Link. i.e. 20 November 2020. The link for submission of Objection shall not be available thereafter. Candidates can directly access the DDA 2020 Patwari and Other Posts Answer Key by clicking on the above link.