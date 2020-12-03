CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check the deleted topics from CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2020-21. In this article, you will also find a link to access revised CBSE 11th Mathematics Syllabus 2020-21.

Dec 3, 2020 13:04 IST
Deleted Topics From Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2020-21
Deleted Topics From Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE: Check deleted portion of CBSE 11th Biology Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 11th Biology Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

Also Check: Revised CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Deleted Topics/Chapters From CBSE Class 11 Syllabus 2020-21

Under Unit 1: Diversity of Living Organisms

Chapter-1: The Living World

•   taxonomy and systematics;

• tools  for  study  of  taxonomy-  museums,  zoological  parks,  herbaria,  botanical gardens, keys for identification.

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

• Angiospermae; Angiosperms - classification up to class, characteristic features and examples.

• Under Unit-II Structural Organization in Animals and Plants

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

• Morphology and modifications: Morphology of different parts of flowering plants: root, stem, leaf, fruit and seed.

• Description of families: - Fabaceae

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

• Anatomy  and  functions  of different  tissues  and  tissue  systems  in  dicots  and monocots. Secondary growth.

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

• Morphology, Anatomy and functions of different systems (digestive, circulatory, respiratory, nervous and reproductive) of an insect (cockroach), (a brief account only).

• Under Unit-IV Plant Physiology

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

• Movement   of  water,  gases  and  nutrients;  cell  to  cell  transport,  diffusion, facilitated diffusion, active transport; plant-water relations, imbibition, water potential,  osmosis,  plasmolysis;  long distance  transport  of water - Absorption, apoplast, symplast, transpiration pull, root pressure and guttation; transpiration, opening and closing of stomata; Uptake and translocation of mineral nutrients - Transport of food, phloem transport, mass flow hypothesis.

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

• Essential   minerals,   macro-   and   micronutrients   and   their   role;   deficiency symptoms;  mineral  toxicity;  elementary  idea  of  hydroponics  as  a  method  to study mineral nutrition; nitrogen metabolism, nitrogen cycle, biological nitrogen fixation.

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

• Seed germination; phases of plant growth and plant growth rate; conditions of growth; differentiation, dedifferentiation and redifferentiation; sequence of developmental processes in a plant cell;

• Seed dormancy; vernalisation; photoperiodism

Under Unit-V Human Physiology

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

• Alimentary   canal   and   digestive   glands,   role   of   digestive   enzymes   and gastrointestinal  hormones; Peristalsis, digestion, absorption and assimilation of proteins, carbohydrates and fats; calorific values of proteins, carbohydrates and fats;   egestion;    nutritional    and   digestive    disorders    -   PEM,   indigestion, constipation, vomiting, jaundice, diarrhoea.

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

• Types of movement - ciliary, flagellar, muscular;

• Skeletal  system  and  its  functions;  joints;  disorders  of  muscular  and  skeletal systems - myasthenia gravis, tetany, muscular dystrophy, arthritis, osteoporosis, gout.

Class –XI

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

• reflex  action;  sensory  perception;  sense  organs;  elementary  structure  and functions of eye and ear

DELETED PORTIONS CLASS XI: PRACTICAL A - List of Experiments

1. Description  of Family Fabaceae;  Types of root (Tap and adventitious); types of stem (herbaceous and woody); leaf(arrangement, shape, venation, simple and compound).

2. Preparation and study of T.S. of dicot and monocot roots and stems (primary)

3. Study of osmosis by potato osmometer.

4. Study of plasmolysis in epidermal peels (e.g. Rhoeo/lily leaves or flashy scale leaves of onion bulb).

5. Comparative study of the rates of transpiration in the upper and lower surface of leaves.

6. Test for the presence  of sugar, starch, proteins and fats in suitable plant and animal materials.

7. Test for presence of urea in urine.

8. Test for presence of bile salts in urine.

B. Study/Observation of the following (spotting)

1. Tissues  and  diversity  in  shape  and  size  of  plant  cells  (palisade  cells,  guard  cells, parenchyma, collenchyma, sclerenchyma, xylem and phloem) through temporary and permanent slides.

2. Different modifications in roots, stems and leaves.

3. Different types of inflorescence (cymose and racemose).

4. Human skeleton and different types of joints with the help of virtu

⇒ Download Deleted CBSE Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2020-21 PDF

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Next