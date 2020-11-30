Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020-21: Online Applications for TGT, PGT, EVGCs & Special Education Teacher Posts begins from tomorrow @edudel.nic.in

Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020: The online application window for recruitment to the various posts of Guest Teacher under Direction of Education Department, Delhi is going to be started from tomorrow onwards. i.e. 1 December 2020 for the academic session 2020-21 and onwards. All such candidates who wish to become a govt teacher have an opportunity to apply online for the post of TGT (Maths, Science and English), PGT (English, Maths, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Commerce and Economics), EVGCs and Special Education Teacher Posts in Delhi Government Schools from tomorrow onwards. The link will be provided here, once activated at the official website.

The appointment of the Guest Teachers shall be engaged purely on daily wages basis, till the posts are filled up on regular basis. Guest teachers shall not be entitled to a regular appointment. This is purely a stop-gap arrangement.

Aspirants may register themselves through the online mode at edudel.nic.in from 1 December at 11 AM to 10 December 2020 till 6 PM. Submission of applications other than online mode shall be summarily rejected. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit only.

The order of Merit list shall be displayed on the departmental website. Further, documents verification related to age, qualifications, caste certificate etc. will be conducted by the department. The selected candidates will be called for engagement as guest teacher, as per the requirement.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 1 December 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2020

Delhi Govt Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

PGT/ Lecturer (English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, Economics)

TGT English

TGT Mathematics

TGT Natural Science

TGT Special Education Teacher

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (EVGC)

Eligibility Criteria for TGT, PGT, EVGC and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT/ Lecturer (English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, Economics) - Postgraduate degree in the subject concerned from a recognized university with B. Ed.

TGT (English, Mathematics, Natural Science, Special Education Teacher) - Bachelor's Degree (Honours/Pass) or equivalent from a recognized University having secured 45% marks in aggregate, in two school subjects of which at least one in English, Maths, Natural/Physical Science and Social Science at the elective level. Bachelor of Education from a recognized university; CTET (Paper-II Secondary Level) conducted by CBSE.

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (EVGC) - Masters Degree in Psychology from a recognized University along with a Diploma in Guidance and Counselling from a recognized University.

Delhi Govt Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit

PGT/ Lecturer (English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Commerce, Economics) - not exceeding 36 years

TGT (English, Mathematics, Natural Science, Special Education Teacher) - below 32 years

Educational and Vocational Guidance Counsellor (EVGC) - Not exceeding 30 years

(There will be available age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for Delhi Govt Guest Teacher Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 10 December 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application.

Delhi Govt Teacher Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee