Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @edudel.nic.in

Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Directorate of Education; Inclusive Education Branch (IEB) is hiring Guest Teachers. Candidates can check the important dates, eligibility, selection process, salary and how to apply here.

Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Directorate of Education; Inclusive Education Branch (IEB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Educator (Primary) as a Guest Teacher in Delhi Government Schools. The online registrations for the teacher will start today i.e. 18 January 2023 at 5 PM on the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application is 31 January 2023 till 6 PM.

The candidates are required to submit three preferences in terms of the district to which they wish to apply. However, based on the need, candidates shall be allocated schools anywhere in Delhi.

The candidates seeking to apply for Delhi Guest Teacher Vacancy 2023 should be CTET qualified. The merit list will be displayed on the website after document verification by Inclusive Education Branch (HQ). The shortlisted candidates will be engaged as Special Educator (Primary) Guest Teachers as when required by the School.

Delhi Guest Teacher Overview

Recruitment Authority Delhi Directorate of Education; Inclusive Education Branch (IEB) Posts Name Special Educator (Primary) Mode of Application Online Application Dates 18 Jan to 31 Jan 2023 Website edudel.nic.in

Delhi Guest Teacher Notification PDF

The candidates can check the information regarding Delhi Special Teacher Recruitment in the notification PDF below:

Delhi Guest Teacher Notification Download Click Here

Delhi Guest Teacher Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be 12th class passed from a recognized board/institute

Two years Diploma programme in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India in any categiry of disability or other equivalent qualification

Pass in CTET Paper 1 conducted by CBSE

Should be registered with RCI

Delhi Guest Teacher Age Limit:

General Male Candidates - 30 years (Reservation as per rules)

Delhi Guest Teacher Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the following qualifications:

Academic Qualification Weightage of Marks 10th 20 12th 35 D.Ed Special Education or any equivalent qualification in Special Education as per RRs 45 Total 100

Delhi Guest Teacher Salary

The candidates will be paid Rs. 1364 per day

How to Apply for Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?

The candidates will be required to apply online on the official website of the Delhi Government.