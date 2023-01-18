Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Online @edudel.nic.in

Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023: Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Directorate of Education; Inclusive Education Branch (IEB) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Special Educator (Primary) as a Guest Teacher in Delhi Government Schools. The online registrations for the teacher will start today i.e. 18 January 2023 at 5 PM on the official website i.e. edudel.nic.in. The last date for submitting the application is 31 January 2023 till 6 PM.
The candidates are required to submit three preferences in terms of the district to which they wish to apply. However, based on the need, candidates shall be allocated schools anywhere in Delhi.
The candidates seeking to apply for Delhi Guest Teacher Vacancy 2023 should be CTET qualified. The merit list will be displayed on the website after document verification by Inclusive Education Branch (HQ). The shortlisted candidates will be engaged as Special Educator (Primary) Guest Teachers as when required by the School.
Delhi Guest Teacher Overview
|
Recruitment Authority
|Delhi Directorate of Education; Inclusive Education Branch (IEB)
|
Posts Name
|Special Educator (Primary)
|
Mode of Application
|Online
|
Application Dates
|18 Jan to 31 Jan 2023
|Website
|edudel.nic.in
Delhi Guest Teacher Notification PDF
The candidates can check the information regarding Delhi Special Teacher Recruitment in the notification PDF below:
|Delhi Guest Teacher Notification Download
|Click Here
Delhi Guest Teacher Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- The candidate should be 12th class passed from a recognized board/institute
- Two years Diploma programme in Special Education recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India in any categiry of disability or other equivalent qualification
- Pass in CTET Paper 1 conducted by CBSE
- Should be registered with RCI
Delhi Guest Teacher Age Limit:
General Male Candidates - 30 years (Reservation as per rules)
Delhi Guest Teacher Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the following qualifications:
|Academic Qualification
|Weightage of Marks
|10th
|20
|12th
|35
|D.Ed Special Education or any equivalent qualification in Special Education as per RRs
|45
|Total
|100
Delhi Guest Teacher Salary
The candidates will be paid Rs. 1364 per day
How to Apply for Delhi Guest Teacher Recruitment 2023 ?
The candidates will be required to apply online on the official website of the Delhi Government.