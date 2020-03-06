Delhi HC Mains Admit Card 2020 for Higher Judicial Service Released @delhihighcourt.nic.in

Delhi HC Mains Admit Card 2020 Download: Delhi High Court has released the Admit Card for the Higher Judicial Service Mains Exam on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the HJS Mains exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of Delhi HC - http://delhihighcourt.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Mains Exam can download their admit card by providing their login credentials such as-Online Application No, Enter Date of Birth and Enter Email-ID on the official website.

Earlier Delhi High Court had released the list of Candidates Shortlisted for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019.

It is noted that the Delhi High Court had invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Judicial Service under Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Service Exam 2019.

Direct Link for Delhi HC Mains Admit Card 2020

Delhi HC Mains Admit Card 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in.

You will have to click the link "Download Admit Card For Delhi Higher Judicial Service Main Examination (Written) 2019." given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials including their Roll No., Date of Birth and Email-ID

You will get your admit card on your screen and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS).