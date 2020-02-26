Delhi High Court JS Interview Schedule 2020 Postponed@delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Latest Update

Delhi High Court JS Interview Schedule 2020: Delhi High Court has postponed the Interview Schedule for the Judicial Service Examination. All such candidates who have to appear for the Interview can check the latest update on the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

According to the short notification released by Delhi High Court, the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Interview has been postponed.

It is to be noted that the viva voce for Delhi Judicial Service 2019 was schedule from 24.02.2020 to 27.02.2020 and 03.03.2020 to 05.03.2020.

As per the direction of the Delhi High Court earlier notification, all such candidates who have to appear for the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Interview round, have downloaded their admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court.

The new dates of Viva voce/Interview will be intimated shortly on the website of this Court.

A total of 255 candidates have qualified in the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019 and all have called for the Interview round.

Earlier Delhi High Court has released the job notification against the Delhi High Court Judicial Service Examination. A number of candidates were applied for the same.



Link for Short Notification for Delhi High Court JS Interview Schedule 2020





Download Process: Short Notification for Delhi High Court JS Interview Schedule 2020

Visit to the official website of Delhi High Court-http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/.

Go to the Job Title section available on the Home Page.

Click on the link- Notice regarding postponement of viva voce of Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2019 available on the home page.

A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the Short Notice.

You May Also Read

Air India Recruitment 2020: Apply for Flight Dispatcher Posts in AASL

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding Delhi Judicial Service Examination Interview Schedule Updates. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.